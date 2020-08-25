Arkansas joins in making it unanimous: Trump

The room is set and delegates begin to arrive for the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Travis Dove/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- President Donald Trump, who received 97.1% of the votes in Arkansas' March 3 GOP presidential primary, captured all of the state's delegates at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

During the morning roll call, state party Chairman Doyle Webb labeled Arkansas "the reddest state not only in the South, but in the entire nation."

Before delivering the state's votes, Webb touted Natural State businesses, tourist attractions, natural resources and famous citizens. The list included Walmart, Tyson Foods, the Buffalo National River, Crater of Diamonds State Park, country music legend Johnny Cash and civil rights leader Daisy Bates.

Voters back home will reject "the radical Democratic ticket that has emerged out of the D.C. swamp," Webb promised, adding, "Arkansas proudly casts its 40 votes for Donald J. Trump."

Because of covid-19 restrictions, only five of the 40 Arkansans were allowed inside the Charlotte Convention Center.

The incumbent received unanimous backing from each of the states, territories and the District of Columbia: 2,550 votes in all. Most were cast by proxy.

During a pause in the proceedings, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both addressed the crowd.

Webb, who was also the convention's general counsel, considered the event a success.

"I thought it went as well as it could go. I thought it was tremendous that the vice president and president came," he said. "For a scaled-back convention, it still had a lot of excitement."

In addition to Webb, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Republican National Committeeman Jonathan Barnett of Siloam Springs, Republican National Committeewoman Jonelle Fulmer of Fort Smith and J.D. McGehee of Hot Springs were on hand to witness the roll call and to cheer after Trump's renomination.

They've also been invited to attend his acceptance speech Thursday at the White House.

In an interview after the vote, Rutledge praised Trump and stressed her long-standing support for the president. The 2022 gubernatorial candidate was also a Trump delegate in 2016, signing up at a time when other elected officials were steering clear.

Trump won the Arkansas primary that year and went on to capture 60.6% of the state vote in November.

"I've been with President Trump since day one. I will continue to be with President Donald J. Trump because America is worth it. The future of our country, the future of our state is worth it," she said.

Election results in the Natural State will again be ruby-red, she predicted.

"Whether it's 60%, 65%, or even higher, [Arkansas] will support President Donald J. Trump," she said.

Fulmer said Trump has kept his promises, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, crafting better trade agreements and creating jobs.

"He's done everything he said he would do," she said.

"Our economy has just flourished under him," she said. "Sadly, because of covid, things have taken a little bit of a back turn, but we're coming back again, stronger than ever."

Webb portrayed Trump as an outsider, successfully changing the status quo.

"For a nonpolitician and someone not familiar with the workings of Washington, D.C., I think he has accomplished what he set out to do. And he's had some bumps along the way because he's not from within the political realm, but he's overcome those things well," Webb said.

McGehee described Trump as a "tell-it-like-it-is" president.

"He speaks in a manner that is very colorful at times and is unique to him," McGehee said. "But at his heart, I think he wants America to win and I think he wants America to be great and I think he wants us to have the type of success, as a nation, that we need to have."

Barnett, a veteran of 11 national conventions, said the two parties have divergent views on socialism, military spending and law enforcement.

In the days to come, Republicans will highlight those differences, he predicted.

"We're going to define who we are. We're going to lay it out there," he said. "I think that the American people are going to have a really distinct choice."

During Monday's appearance, Trump raised the specter of vote fraud by Democrats, telling the crowd: "The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election."

Trump's suspicions are shared by others, said Barnett, a former state representative.

"A big concern of Republicans is these mail-in ballots. We're very concerned that they might steal the election," he said.

Only voters who request an absentee ballot should be sent one, he said.

"Americans that have the legal right to vote, that want to vote, we want them to vote. We don't want to suppress any voter," Barnett said. "But there's just too many opportunities this day and time for fraud."

"You just want it to be a fair election," he said.