Blasting set for Interstate 49 work in Missouri, delays expected

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)
PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Motorists this week may see delays of up to 15 minutes on southbound Interstate 49.
Contractor crews are blasting rock today and Thursday. The delays will be between Goodin Hollow Road and U.S. 71 near Pineville.
Law enforcement officers will stop northbound I-49 traffic and Route EE traffic trying to enter southbound I-49.
Traffic waiting to go southbound on I-49 from Route H will be stopped for up to 15 minutes.
The work is part of the Missouri/Arkansas Connector project, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, and will complete the final 5 miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas line.
Weather or construction delays could alter the schedule.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.