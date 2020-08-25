Blasting set for Interstate 49 work in Missouri, delays expected

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Motorists this week may see delays of up to 15 minutes on southbound Interstate 49.

Contractor crews are blasting rock today and Thursday. The delays will be between Goodin Hollow Road and U.S. 71 near Pineville.

Law enforcement officers will stop northbound I-49 traffic and Route EE traffic trying to enter southbound I-49.

Traffic waiting to go southbound on I-49 from Route H will be stopped for up to 15 minutes.

The work is part of the Missouri/Arkansas Connector project, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, and will complete the final 5 miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas line.

Weather or construction delays could alter the schedule.