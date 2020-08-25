Caution urged on plasma therapy

Students at Canyon View Elementary in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, line up on the playground Monday as they go back to school for the first day of classes. More photos (AP/The Salt Lake Tribune/Francisco Kjolseth)

LONDON -- The World Health Organization on Monday cautioned that using blood plasma from covid-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy, voicing the concern as a U.S. boost for the treatment has some scientists fearing that formal studies will be derailed.

On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized "emergency use" of the treatment under its special powers to speed the availability of promising experimental drugs during a public health crisis. The action isn't the same as approving plasma as safe and effective, and rigorous studies are underway to find out whether it really works.

The FDA's action was announced during a news briefing by President Donald Trump, who called it a "breakthrough."

So far, "the results are not conclusive," WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said Monday. "At the moment, it's still very low-quality evidence."

The WHO also said Monday that children ages 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, as millions of children are headed back to school.

Convalescent plasma is a century-old treatment that was used to fight off flu and measles outbreaks in the days before vaccines, and it was tried more recently during an Ebola outbreak. When the body encounters a new germ, it makes proteins called antibodies that are specially targeted to fight the infection. The antibodies float in plasma, which is collected from covid-19 survivors and given to infected patients.

Swaminathan said the WHO considered plasma therapy to be experimental and that it should continue to be evaluated. She said the treatment is difficult to standardize because plasma must be collected individually, and people produce different levels of antibodies.

"Of course, countries can do an emergency listing if they feel the benefits outweigh the risks," she said. "But that's usually done when you're waiting for the more definitive evidence."

In a letter describing the FDA's emergency action, the agency's chief scientist said the treatment "should not be considered a new standard of care" for coronavirus infections, and that more data from studies will be available in the coming months.

But already, so many covid-19 patients have requested plasma, rather than agreeing to be part of a research study, that many scientists fear they won't get a clear answer on whether the treatment really works -- and if it does, how and when it should be used for the best outcomes.

Martin Landray of the University of Oxford said that while the therapy offers "huge promise," there is still no proof it works.

"There is a huge gap between theory and proven benefit," he said in a statement.

If just a few thousand patients took part in the research, "we would have the answer," said Landray, who is conducting a plasma study in the U.K. "If effective, convalescent plasma could be rapidly used worldwide. If not, it could be abandoned."

PROTECTING KIDS

The WHO on Monday said decisions about whether children ages 6 to 11 wear masks should consider factors such as whether covid-19 transmission is widespread in the area where the child lives; the child's ability to safely use a mask; and adult supervision when putting on the mask or taking it off.

"Luckily, the vast majority of children who are infected with the virus appear to have mild disease or asymptomatic infection, and that's good news," said Maria Van Kerkhove, technical chief of the U.N. health agency's emergencies program.

But she cautioned that some children can develop severe cases of the coronavirus and even die.

Parents, health officials and educators in countries around the world have been wrestling with the safety questions posed by having millions of children go back to school during a pandemic.

In Mississippi, the entire fourth grade class of one school is in quarantine after a student and more than half of the school's fourth grade teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lafayette County School District Superintendent Adam Pugh said Monday that the district notified the families of more than 200 fourth grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary School over the weekend that they should quarantine for two weeks. One student and six fourth grade teachers have tested positive for the virus, and most of the rest of the fourth grade teachers were exposed, he said.

"We don't have enough staff to cover our entire fourth grade class in person, so we had to send everybody home to do virtual lessons," he said.

In Florida, Circuit Judge Charles Dodson granted a temporary injunction on Monday against the state's order requiring school districts to reopen schools during the pandemic, saying in his decision that safety concerns had been ignored.

Dodson granted the request in a lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association to block the order issued by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on July 6. Corcoran's order compelled schools to reopen five days a week for families who did not want their children to do all-online learning. Districts were threatened with the loss of state funding as a consequence of noncompliance.

Dodson said that parts of the order were unconstitutional and that state officials "have essentially ignored the requirement of school safety by requiring the statewide opening of brick-and-mortar schools to receive already allocated funding." He also said the state had wrongly removed the right of districts to decide for themselves on safe reopening plans.

The Florida Department of Education said it could not immediately comment on the decision.

CAMPUS CONCERNS

Tuscaloosa, Ala., Mayor Walt Maddox announced Monday that the city is closing bars for the next two weeks after University of Alabama officials described an "unacceptable" rise in covid-19 cases that could derail plans to continue the semester on campus.

Maddox announced the closures, along with the end of bar service at restaurants, during a news conference with campus officials. Maddox said university officials requested the action. He said an unchecked spread of the virus threatens both the health care system and the local economy if students are sent home for the semester for remote learning.

"The truth is that fall in Tuscaloosa is in serious jeopardy," Maddox said.

The university did not immediately release case numbers, but school officials said there has been a rapid rise in cases, particularly among fraternities and sororities. The university on Friday had announced a moratorium on student gatherings both on and off campus.

"Although our initial reentry test was encouraging, the rise in covid cases that we've seen in recent days is unacceptable and if unchecked threatens our ability to complete the semester on campus," University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said at the news conference.

REINFECTION CASE

In Hong Kong, researchers on Monday said a 33-year-old man was infected a second time with the coronavirus more than four months after his first bout, in the first documented case of so-called reinfection.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The finding was not unexpected, especially given that millions of people have been infected worldwide, experts said. The man had no symptoms the second time, suggesting that even though the previous exposure did not prevent reinfection, his immune system kept the virus somewhat in check.

"The second infection was completely asymptomatic -- his immune response prevented the disease from getting worse," said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University who was not involved with the work but reviewed the report. "It's kind of a textbook example of how immunity should work."

People who do not have symptoms may still spread the virus to others, however, underscoring the importance of vaccines, Iwasaki said. In the man's case, she added, "natural infection created immunity that prevented disease but not reinfection."

"In order to provide herd immunity, a potent vaccine is needed to induce immunity that prevents both reinfection and disease," Iwasaki said.

Doctors have reported several cases of presumed reinfection in the United States and elsewhere, but none of those cases have been confirmed with rigorous testing. Recovered people are known to carry viral fragments for weeks, which can lead to positive test results in the absence of live virus.

DISINFECTANT'S USE

Also on Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency declaration allowing American Airlines and two other Texas-based companies approval to deploy a surface coating that kills coronaviruses for up to seven days.

Allied BioScience Inc.'s SurfaceWise2 product works by binding to surfaces and continuing to kill the viruses and bacteria that land on it, including the virus that causes covid-19, said Maha El-Sayed, chief science officer for the company.

"This is a major, game-changing announcement for our efforts to combat coronavirus and covid-19," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters on a conference call. "This is a groundbreaking step that is expected to provide a longer-lasting protection in public spaces, increasing consumer confidence in resuming normal air travel and other activities."

The EPA issued the emergency exemption to Texas under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Wheeler said he expects other states to seek their own exemptions, potentially opening up the product's use in airlines, schools and other facilities. Allied BioScience is already pursuing a broader EPA approval to allow widespread use of the disinfectant.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Cheng, Jamey Keaten, Danica Kirka, Leah Willingham and Kim Chandler of The Associated Press; by Valerie Strauss of The Washington Post; by Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times; and by Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Pat Rizzuto of Bloomberg News.