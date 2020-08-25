China says it has used vaccine a month

China is claiming it is the first nation to roll out an experimental coronavirus vaccine for public use, saying it began inoculating high-risk groups in late July.

That would put Beijing's civilian rollout three weeks earlier than Russia's, with neither vaccine having yet passed standard clinical trials. Beijing health officials said Saturday that they began dosing some medical workers and state-owned enterprise employees with an experimental vaccine under "urgent use" protocols.

The Beijing announcement followed a diplomatic controversy last week, in which Papua New Guinea said it had turned back a group of Chinese miners who had received an experimental vaccine.

There were signs of impatience in the White House as Beijing trumpeted its vaccine rollout over the weekend. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday alleging that either the Food and Drug Administration or the "deep state" was delaying progress for a U.S. vaccine, without providing substantiating detail. On Sunday, Trump touted the FDA's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a covid-19 treatment.

The standard approval process for a new vaccine takes years and requires the observation of large numbers of patients over time to ensure safety and efficacy. The United States and China have both pledged to bring vaccines to market by the end of this year or early 2021, an unprecedented speed that requires large factory investments before the vaccines have passed safety tests.

Now Beijing and Moscow have pushed the timeline up further, with large numbers of citizens essentially being asked to serve as test subjects as an act of patriotism.

On Chinese state TV on Saturday, Zheng Zhongwei, head of China's coronavirus vaccine development program, said that Sinopharm trial vaccines were launched July 22, with initial use for medical workers and some state-owned enterprises. This came a month after China's military began inoculating troops with an experimental vaccine.

Authorities are considering expanding the inoculations this fall to employees of food markets, transport systems and service industries, he said.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country was the first to approve a vaccine for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In response to critics who questioned the safety of the fast-tracked vaccine, Putin said his own daughter has received it.

Meanwhile, South Korea counted its 11th straight day of triple-digit daily jumps in coronavirus cases Monday and health officials pleaded for people to follow guidelines or risk further restrictions or strains on hospitals.

Most of the 266 new cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half the country's 51 million people, but new infections were also reported in other major cities, including Busan, Daejeon and Sejong.

Agency director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it's likely the country will continue to report huge infection numbers in the coming days as health workers scramble to trace and test contacts of virus carriers.

She pleaded for people to stay home except for essential reasons, wear masks if they go out, and maintain distance from other people so that "students could continue to learn, small merchants could continue to do business and to prevent the medical system from collapsing."

Additionally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking parents to set aside their fears and send their children back to school next month when schools in Britain fully reopen for the first time since the pandemic shut them down more than five months ago.

Johnson said it was the government's "moral duty" to reopen the schools as he stressed that authorities now know more about covid-19 than they did when the country went into lockdown March 23.

Johnson's comments came hours after Britain's top public health officials issued a statement saying children were more likely to be harmed by staying away from school than from being exposed to covid-19.

"This is why it's vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends," Johnson said in a statement released late Sunday. "Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school."

Information for this article was contributed by Eva Dou, Lyric Li, Wang Yuan and Liu Yang of The Washington Post; and by Danika Kirka and staff members of The Associated Press.