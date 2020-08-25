Class 5A top 5 players

Terry Wells, Wynne, OL, Sr.

A Class of 2021 commitment for the University of Arkansas can be found in eastern Arkansas.

Wells has been a stalwart on Wynne's offensive line for the past two seasons. The Yellowjackets run the triple-option, so Wells is used to a lot of run blocking.

The 6-5, 285-pound senior is difficult for defenders to get around.

Corey Platt, LR Christian, S, Sr.

Platt is a big part of the success at Little Rock Christian over the past two seasons.

Platt, who has orally committed to Arkansas State University as a linebacker, recorded 154 tackles, 4 sacks and 4 interceptions for the Warriors' Class 5A state runner-up team last season.

Coach Eric Cohu said Platt will play more of an "iron man" role this year. So, not only will Platt move to safety from linebacker, he'll also be used on offense as a receiver.

Jonathan Reyes, Maumelle, QB, Sr.

The 2019 season was Reyes' first in Arkansas after moving from Texas. He went on to become one of the state's top quarterbacks.

Reyes passed for 2,808 yards with 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season as Maumelle advanced to the Class 5A playoffs.

With a year of experience, Reyes should improve for the Hornets.

Joe Himon, Pulaski Academy, RB, Jr.

When it comes to big-time threats in Class 5A, look no further than Himon.

The Pulaski Academy running back was outstanding in Kevin Kelley's offense, rushing for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also caught five touchdown passes. Himon was the Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year last season.

The Bruins are working in two new quarterbacks, so Himon's role is expected to expand.

Austin Myers, Vilonia, QB, Jr.

Vilonia wasn't afraid to turn the keys over to a sophomore last year.

Myers took charge of the Eagles' offense and earned a spot on the Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps All-Underclassman Team.

Myers, who has orally committed to Kansas, passed for 1,303 yards with 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

In addition to football, Myers also competes in basketball.