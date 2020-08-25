THE RECRUITING GUY: D-line prospects advance Razorbacks

The University of Arkansas made the cut for another major defensive line target Friday when Albert Regis named the Hogs in his top six.

Regis, 6-1, 300 pounds, of La Porte, Texas, also listed Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Houston and Texas Tech as finalists. The Hogs also made the top five for Georgia defensive lineman Cameron Ball on Friday.

Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc is a key reason for the Razorbacks sticking out.

"He is a great guy and a great recruiter," Regis said. "He is passionate and very genuine with everything he does."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Regis a 3-star-plus prospect.

"Albert isn't the biggest defensive tackle around but is certainly one of the most athletic ones," Lemming said. "He dominates as a bull rusher and is quick enough to chase down backs from behind. It's tough to stop a big, physical, quick, strong and motivated player like Albert."

A three-time team captain for the Bulldogs, Regis said the Arkansas staff is consistent in letting him know he's wanted in Fayetteville.

"They show plenty of love and explain how they could utilize me," Regis said. "I enjoy the home environment they give me, and the relationships are genuine."

He committed to Minnesota on April 29 but reopened his recruitment about a month later. His athletic ability is highlighted by his 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash he ran at school, along with having a 34-inch vertical jump, 405-pound bench press and 550 squat.

He also runs the 100 meters and a leg on the school's 400-meter relay team. He reports running 11.3 seconds in the 100. Other competitors in the 100 don't expect much when they see Regis in the blocks.

"Usually they just mock me and think they'll beat me," he said.

NLR prospect's list

University of Arkansas 2022 in-state post target Amauri Williams announced her top 10 schools, and she included the Razorbacks because of Coach Mike Neighbors.

"Well, making this top 10 wasn't the easiest thing to do, but I felt it was necessary to take a little more pressure off of me this season," Williams said. "Arkansas is my home state, and you know they say home is where the heart is.

"Of course, Arkansas was going to be in my top 10, and I don't see them just stopping here. I see what Coach Neighbors is doing up there in Fayetteville. I see him trying to build his program and especially with the natives. I will always keep that in mind."

Williams, 6-4, of North Little Rock also named Kentucky, LSU, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi State and Notre Dame.

"I had to let down schools that I really had good connections with," Williams said. "Getting down to this set of 10 was based upon connection and distance, honestly."

ESPN rates Williams a 4-star prospect, the No. 5 post player and No. 28 overall recruit for the 2022 class. She averaged 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots for the Lady Charging Wildcats as a sophomore while shooting 52% from the field.

Williams made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Hogs football game against Auburn on Oct. 19.

"Coach Neighbors is a great coach," she said. "I see how much he develops and cares for his players. I get good vibes from the whole staff.

"When I went on my unofficial visit at Arkansas, it was very well-managed. The staff was very interactive and professional, and I appreciated that.

"I haven't made any more visits due to the pandemic. That was going to be my main focus this past summer."

She plans to announce her college decision in May, regardless of whether the NCAA dead period for recruiting is lifted or not.

"I've always wanted to commit early," Williams said. "It was just something that made me more comfortable. I wanted to wait after the basketball season."

Williams said academics and her connection with a school's coaching staff will decide where she attends college.

She plans to major in medical sciences in hopes of practicing medicine after her playing days are over.

"If being a professional basketball player is an opportunity for me after college, I will definitely take it in consideration," she said. "Otherwise, I will use my degree to be an obstetrician gynecologist."

