Dunlap at helm of education at center

Eddy Silcott with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission describes Wednesday the construction progress of the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. The nature center is being built on 61 acres and will be the fifth the Game & Fish Commission has built around the state. Go to nwaonline.com/200702Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Teachers in Northwest Arkansas will have a new resource available for class programming and field trips when the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center opens this fall.

Educators may recognize a familiar name when they call to ask about resources available to help them teach the next generation of hunters, anglers and other conservationists. Steve Dunlap, a 17-year veteran of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's education division, was recently chosen to lead educational programming for the center as well as outreach in the region.

Dunlap began working for Game and Fish in 2003 in the Fayetteville area, having worked at Arkansas State Parks for eight years prior.

"As a regional educator, I've worked closely with many teachers, schools and organizations in the area, but the demand for outdoors and conservation programs is far greater than staff in this area could handle," Dunlap said. "Instead of giving a presentation to one or two classes, I've had to present to entire grade levels and schools at times to help spread the conservation message. It's great to get that much exposure, but it left us with very few opportunities for follow-up. The new nature center and staff in this region will help make that follow-up happen."

Dunlap said the combination of educating at the center and outreach is essential to help teachers. Not all schools can afford to take field trips and outdoor learning experiences, so going to the schools is still a high priority for Game and Fish.

Dunlap, an Arkansas native, received his degree at Texas Tech University. His educational background includes studies in history, which he incorporates into his conservation programs.