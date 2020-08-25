ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Mind the Gap'

Director, writer and producer Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosts a free virtual screening of her film "The Mask You Live In," 6 p.m. today, via arkansascinemasociety.org. A panel discussion will follow.

It's the debut film in a series titled "Mind the Gap," devoted to films promoting gender equity.

Siebel Newsom will also host a "launch event" with a virtual sneak preview of her film "The Great American Lie," 6 p.m. Sept. 3. A question-and-answer session with the filmmaker will follow.

Sonnet workshop

Ruth Weinstein will head up a three-day sonnet-writing workshop, 1-5 p.m. Sept, 25-26 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St., Eureka Springs. It's designed for writers, beginners to advanced, "who have not yet deeply explored sonnets or other complex rhyme forms," according to a news release.

Total attendance is limited to 10 — a maximum eight in person, two online (available via Zoom), or some other balance thereof, Fee is $220 for 11 hours of instruction. Details and registration are available at tinyurl.com/yyl9bt27. Call (479) 253-7444.