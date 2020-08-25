Get to know Arkansas O-line commit Terry Wells

Junior Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells has the makings of a DI prospect.

Terry Wells is one of three offensive linemen committed to Arkansas and one of 18 pledges in the 2021 class.

He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi to become the Hogs’ first commitment.

Nickname: Big T

Twitter handle: @terrywells63

School: Wynne High School

Height: 6’4"

Weight: 306 pounds

Bench max: 340 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.5 seconds

Vertical: 23 inches

Number of years playing football: 8

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Kansas, Miami

I committed to Arkansas because: I felt at home, the coaches showed love, the great business program, and my heart led me to pull the trigger.

In college, I plan to major in: Operations management

Football is a great sport because: It’s not only just for fun or love, it teaches life lessons.

Best football moment: Winning the championship my 6th-grade year

Favorite uniform color/combo: All white

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Lil Baby's Sum 2 Prove

Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams

Favorite NFL team: Broncos

Favorite music: Gospel/Rap

Favorite song: Roddy Rich's Boom Boom Room

Favorite movie: Greater

Favorite TV show: Money Heist

Favorite food: Fish

What really makes you angry: Being average at anything.

If you could go back in time, what year would you travel to: 2019 to warn everyone what 2020 will be like.

Clean or messy person: Very clean

Dream date: Las Vegas with my girlfriend

Hobbies: Spending time with my family and working out

The one thing I could not live without is: My parents

Role model: My dad

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: Invisibility

People would be surprised that I: Don’t eat macaroni

Ten years from now I'll be: In the NFL