Get to know Arkansas O-line commit Terry Wells

Terry Wells is one of three offensive linemen committed to Arkansas and one of 18 pledges in the 2021 class.
He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi to become the Hogs’ first commitment.
Nickname: Big T
Twitter handle: @terrywells63
School: Wynne High School
Height: 6’4"
Weight: 306 pounds
Bench max: 340 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.5 seconds
Vertical: 23 inches
Number of years playing football: 8
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Kansas, Miami
I committed to Arkansas because: I felt at home, the coaches showed love, the great business program, and my heart led me to pull the trigger.
In college, I plan to major in: Operations management
Football is a great sport because: It’s not only just for fun or love, it teaches life lessons.
Best football moment: Winning the championship my 6th-grade year
Favorite uniform color/combo: All white
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Lil Baby's Sum 2 Prove
Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams
Favorite NFL team: Broncos
Favorite music: Gospel/Rap
Favorite song: Roddy Rich's Boom Boom Room
Favorite movie: Greater
Favorite TV show: Money Heist
Favorite food: Fish
What really makes you angry: Being average at anything.
If you could go back in time, what year would you travel to: 2019 to warn everyone what 2020 will be like.
Clean or messy person: Very clean
Dream date: Las Vegas with my girlfriend
Hobbies: Spending time with my family and working out
The one thing I could not live without is: My parents
Role model: My dad
If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: Invisibility
People would be surprised that I: Don’t eat macaroni
Ten years from now I'll be: In the NFL