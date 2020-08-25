Governor praises efforts to curb cases

The number of new covid-19 cases in the state continued to decline Monday, a welcome sign on the first day of school for many of the state's K-12 students and teachers, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Monday reported 320 new cases from covid-19 and nine more deaths.

The number of new cases was down from Sunday's 375 and Saturday's 547.

Arkansas has a cumulative number of 56,894 covid-19 cases since March 11 and 696 deaths since the pandemic began. Recoveries total 50,689.

At his near-daily news conference on the pandemic, Hutchinson looked back to two weeks ago, when he challenged Arkansans to reduce the positivity rate and the number of new cases in the state before school restarted.

"I just want to thank the parents. I want to thank the community leaders and everybody for taking individual responsibility and, in fact, reducing those numbers over the last two weeks," Hutchinson said. "I particularly want to today ... say thank you to our teachers, our staff members, all of those educators who have worked hard to be ready for today and the love that they have for the children who need the schooling this year."

State Health Secretary Jose Romero said 309 of the new cases were in the community while 11 were in correctional facilities. One of the deaths occurred last month and was only recently reported, Romero said.

The largest increases Monday were in Pulaski County with 46 new cases, Faulkner County with 36, Poinsett County with 23, Craighead County with 15 and Garland County with 11.

There were 5,509 active covid-19 cases Monday, Hutchinson said.

The number of those hospitalized with the coronavirus dropped by 34, to a total of 466. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by two, to 108. Since March, 507 people have had to be placed on ventilators because of the virus.

Hutchinson pointed to flow charts that showed the seven-day rolling average for the percentage of positive tests, which was above the 10% level for some time and fell down to about 8.2% last week.

"Some of those numbers will fill up as we get more results in, but we like the direction we are going," Hutchinson said.

SATISFIED WITH TESTING

Hutchinson said Arkansas is testing "robustly" and that he is satisfied with the current rate.

Likewise, Romero said testing in the state is "solid," with the majority of the tests being performed by commercial labs, followed by the Health Department and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

There were 4,629 tests performed since Sunday, Hutchinson said. That was down from more than 6,200 tests reported to the Health Department on Friday and 5,966 reported on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has performed nearly 674,000 tests, according to Health Department data.

Hutchinson said he is confident that the state will meet its testing goal for August.

That goal is 190,000 polymerase tests and 10,000 antigen tests, the latter of which are faster but less reliable and are not used in the official count. As of Monday, the official state testing count stood at 140,065.

"But as Dr. Romero and I were talking, people have to want to go in and get a test," Hutchinson said. "There either has to be a need -- they have to be symptomatic or traveling -- or they simply say, 'I'm worried and I need to go get a test.'"

The completion last week of testing the entire population of the state's prisons resulted in about 14,000 tests and required an adjustment in the testing goals, Hutchinson said.

"But school is starting, and that could increase the need for testing," the governor said. "Part of this [lower testing number] is the ability to get the tests done, and part of it is to make sure there are people wanting to go in and get the tests."

Romero emphasized the need to diligently follow the governor's mask mandate and to continue ample testing throughout the state.

"We're starting to see a little bit of a slowdown. In order for our numbers to be predictive and to be used for modeling into the future, that is for schools to make decisions, we need to have robust testing in our community," Romero said. "I know we're all tired of hearing me get up here every day saying: 'You've got to test. You've got to test.' But unfortunately, that's the truth."

All local health units will test any and all comers, he added.

"You do not have to have symptoms. You do not have to have an exposure. Nor do you have to travel to an area where covid is endemic," Romero said. "We are open. We want to test, and we want to encourage you to come and be tested."

PLASMA TREATMENT

A day after President Donald Trump on Sunday announced emergency authorization to treat virus patients with convalescent plasma, Hutchinson praised UAMS for being ahead of the nation with the novel treatment.

The blood plasma, which is taken from recovered coronavirus patients and is typically rich in antibodies, is transfused into active covid-19 patients.

UAMS received approval in May from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use convalescent plasma as an experimental treatment for covid-19.

There's no research-confirmed treatment for covid-19, but the plasma is being investigated as a possible approach based on anecdotal evidence, experts have said.

Dr. Tina Ipe, director of transfusion medicine at UAMS, said at the governor's news conference Monday that UAMS was able to provide two units of the antibody-rich blood plasma to every hospitalized patient.

"When our state first dealt with covid-19, we really had to quickly determine how to respond, and convalescent plasma was a therapy we could easily bring on board to the state of Arkansas," Ipe said. "Through this mechanism, we have done such a fabulous job in terms of caring for other Arkansans."

BACK TO SCHOOL

Education Secretary Johnny Key greeted students at Morrilton Primary School on the first day of classes Monday.

"What I saw there was a result of a lot of great preparation," Key said later at the governor's news conference.

The school had been engaged in planning for a safe reopening since the spring, designing classroom and cafeteria layouts to lessen the chance of virus transmission among students and staff members, Key said.

"They had changed all of their procedures as to how to serve their meals," Key said. "They changed their procedures of how they exit the cafeteria, all with the idea of following the guidelines."

Key said Romero told him earlier Monday that he passed a school bus and the driver was not wearing a mask.

"We must follow the guidelines. If we want to have a successful school year, it starts from when we get on the bus until we leave in the afternoon and where we go after that, and what we do will constitute whether we have a successful school year," Key said.

Monday was the first day of in-person instruction since the governor ended on-site public schooling in March.

"I just encourage everyone, if we want to make this work, we have to follow the guidelines. Please wear your mask," Key said. "Please practice with your students on social distancing. Adhere to all the precautions, and we will move through this very unusual school year and we will do so successfully."

Key said that as of Monday afternoon, there had been no reports of connectivity issues as numerous families opted for at-home virtual learning.

The governor announced last month that Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile contracted with the state to provide Wi-Fi devices to distribute to school districts from the state Department of Education.

The state is using about $10 million from funds provided under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to purchase about 20,000 of the devices to deliver to families so students can have 24 months of unlimited data for home internet access.

Key said there was not a specific single indicator that would trigger the move to virtual learning for all districts.

"What we expect to see is very different from what we saw in the spring. What we saw in the spring was the decision to close to on-site instruction," Key said. "We are going to work with districts to not have to close for on-site instruction, even if in a critical response. That means we're going back to what we did in the summer, which was limiting the number of students and staff in a room back to the limits of 10, making sure that with those numbers social distancing can take place so that students that really needed that instruction, interventions or therapies could actually access those on the school campus."

Information for this article was contributed by Andy Davis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.