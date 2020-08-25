Heavy rain, gusts possible from Hurricane Laura in Arkansas

Curious residents of Key West, Fla., flock to the Edward B. Knight Pier Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, to witness the wind and wave action of Hurricane Laura as the storm passes well to the west of the Florida Keys. (Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)

Hurricane Laura is expected to travel over Arkansas Thursday into Friday, and weather impacts are possible by Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The storm should make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Texas/Louisiana border, and will "lift north" over Arkansas toward the end of the week, according to a briefing.

Heavy rains and flash flooding, strong winds (mostly in central Arkansas) and isolated tornadoes (Central and eastern Arkansas) could happen, the weather service said.

Forecasters said widespread rainfall from 4-6 inches across the state and localized rain of more than 7 inches on the east side of the storm is possible.

Winds could reach 30-40 mph with stronger gusts.

The weather system first reached hurricane strength Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.