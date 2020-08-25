DEAR READERS: The global covid-19 pandemic has caused now-reopened businesses to rethink office space. What changes should be made, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov)? Let's take a look:

• Desks and chairs are 6 feet apart, per social distancing protocols.

• Employees' work schedules are staggered so they are working different hours.

• Employees must wash their hands frequently.

• Cloth face coverings are a must.

• Kitchen or snack areas cannot be shared.

• Temperature checks are required of all employees, and anyone with symptoms will be sent home and their workspace will be sanitized.

Employers will find their way through this new normal. As an employee, have patience, be flexible and follow the guidelines.

DEAR READERS: The camera on your phone can be invaluable. Use it to take a picture of the air filter you need, belt for the vacuum cleraner or part for an appliance. At the store, the photos can help you find the right item.

Also, take a photo of where your car is parked in a giant parking lot so you can remember where you parked.

And, if your dog is limping or acting differently in any way, take some video of your pooch. This can help the veterinarian determine what is wrong.

Use the power of technology to benefit you and make your life easier.

DEAR HELOISE: After I clean out the cup holder in my car, I use a mismatched sock as a sleeve for my drinks. It keeps the cup holder area cleaner.

-- Mike in Indiana

DEAR HELOISE: Does my face mask have to have wire over the nose area?

-- Debbie in Illinois

DEAR READER: Debbie, it's a good idea. Wearing a mask too loosely can allow the covid-19 virus to travel to and from your nose and mouth. If your mask does not fit snugly, you may be touching it to adjust it, and touching your face throughout the day. This is a big no-no. Also, your warm breath can escape up your mask and fog up your glasses.

Adding a wire to your homemade mask is easy as pie; slip a length of pipe cleaner into the top seam. Store-bought masks should have a nose grip in them already.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com