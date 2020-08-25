Hicks, Flannigan lead Fayetteville to win

FAYETTEVILLE -- The front line work of Rosana Hicks and Perry Flannigan was too much for Greenwood on Monday.

Hicks had 20 kills and Flannigan 15 as Fayetteville defeated Greenwood 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 23-19) in the season-opener for both teams at Bulldog Arena. The two seniors were supported in the back court by senior Gracyn Spresser, who had 27 digs.

"Offensively, you expect seniors to be wanting the ball in the clutch and Rosana Hicks and Perry did a good job," Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said. "They did a good job of terminating some big points and Gracyn Spresser was just great defensively. She kept the ball off the court anyway she could."

Caylee Ciesla had 13 kills for Greenwood, which battled after losing badly in the first game. Hannah Watkins and Larkin Luke each had nine kills.

Monday's non-conference match serves as an early test for top programs who were strikingly similar in 2019. Greenwood went 29-9 and reached the semifinals in the Class 5A state tournament before losing to Jonesboro, the eventual state champion. Fayetteville finished 28-7 and reached the semifinals before losing to Class 6A champion Bentonville.

Fayetteville beat Greenwood 3-2 last year after losing 3-2 in the season-opener in 2018.

Greenwood was making a bid to extend their series in the fourth game but Hicks and Flannigan made big plays toward the end to give Fayetteville a 23-19 lead. Flannigan and Hicks each had kills before Flannigan ended the contest with a block.

Fayetteville broke a 9-9 tie and went on to win the first game easily, 25-16. Flannigan displayed a powerful right arm from both the left and right sides and Sophie Snodgrass provided blocks in the middle.

Greenwood had only a brief spurt when it cut the Fayetteville lead from 22-12 to 22-16. But Fayetteville recovered with the help of an ace from Spresser and Hicks was at serve for the final two points to close out a 25-16 victory.

Greenwood was much more competitive in the second match but the combined play of Hicks, Flannigan, and Spresser enabled Fayetteville to win 25-22. Fayetteville only led 14-13 when Hicks took over with kills and blocks at the blocks at the net. Spresser, the libero, was all over the court was assists and saves that kept to action going.

Flannigan finished Greenwood off with a dink and a cross-court kill just inside the line to give Fayetteville a 2-0 lead in the match.

Greenwood displays some grit on the road and extended the series with a 25-20 victory over Fayetteville in the third game. Greenwood was sparked by Watkins, a 6-foot-7 Central Arkansas commit who had three kills.

Rogers 3, Pea Ridge 0

Ryley Martin served out the final 16 points, including five aces, to put an exclamation mark on the Lady Mounties' season-opening 25-15, 25-17, 25-7 win over the Lady Blackhawks.

Gracie Carr led the way with 10 kills for Rogers, while Phoenix Bailey added nine. Camiran Brockhoff dished out 20 assists and Madison Rhea finished with 23 digs for the Lady Mounties.

Bentonville West 3, Shiloh Christian 1

Ally McCasland had eight kills and four aces to lead West to a 23-25, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15 victory over Shiloh Christian in Wolverine Arena.

Ana Bastos and Reagan Ptacek added four kills each for the Lady Wolverines, while Anna Claire Roberts had 12 digs.

Rogers Heritage 3, Gravette 1

The Lady War Eagles dropped the opening set but bounced to claim an incredible 16-25, 35-33, 25-12, 26-24 victory in the season opener and the first for new Heritage coach Melissa Danenhauer.

Ashley Ware led the attack with 11 kills for Heritage. Alli Edwards anchored the defense with 42 digs to go with a team-high four aces.