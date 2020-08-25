Jurisdiction ruling sends trafficking suit back to circuit court in Pulaski County

A woman's lawsuit alleging she was a victim of sex trafficking at the Motel 6 at 400 W. 29th St. in North Little Rock was remanded back to the Pulaski County Circuit Court on Monday after a federal judge said he doesn't have jurisdiction.

On July 27, attorney David Donovan, who is representing Stone Hospitality Inc., the franchisee and operator of the motel, transferred the case from Pulaski County to federal court, where it was assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

Donovan said the suit alleged that the motel is liable under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act for injuries the woman suffered, giving the case federal jurisdiction.

But in an amended complaint filed July 29, attorneys Lauren Manatt, Meredith S. Moore and Denise Hoggard, who represent the plaintiff, said the case cannot be transferred to federal court because Stone Hospitality Inc., which does business as Motel 6, is a registered domestic corporation doing business in Arkansas. The amended lawsuit omitted the allegation that Stone is liable under the federal act.

The attorneys for the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, argued that state court has jurisdiction over the case because the alleged negligence of the defendant was "committed in whole or in part" in the state against a resident of the state.

They said state law "provides that all actions for damages for personal injury may be brought in the county where the incident occurred which caused the injury or in the county where the person injured resided at the time of the injury."

In an order filed Monday, Miller remanded the case to the circuit court "because the amended complaint does not assert a federal claim, and the federal question jurisdiction was the bases for removal."

The lawsuit alleges that the motel was "a well-known spot for human trafficking" when Doe was forced to work at a prostitute there between March and August 2019. She said motel employees ignored her cries for help.

The plaintiffs' attorneys are representing another woman, also unidentified, who says she was a victim of sex trafficking at a Little Rock hotel in 2014 and that the hotel operators knew about it but wouldn't help her. That case is pending in federal court, though an attorney for the hotel in question, Quality Inn and Suites on Mitchell Drive, has asked that the case be dismissed, saying the allegations are barred by Arkansas' statute of limitations.