Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony, left, during the second quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKERS 135, TRAIL BLAZERS 115

Los Angeles jumped out to a 24-8 lead and dominated Portland to take a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series.

LeBron James had 30 points and 10 assists in 28 minutes before heading to the bench late in the third quarter. The Lakers led by as many as 38 points.

Damian Lillard had 11 points before leaving with a right knee injury in the third quarter for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Anthony Davis added 18 points in 18 minutes for the Lakers before leaving the game midway through the third with back spasms.

