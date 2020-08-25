Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas slip, but still near $600,000 a day

Budtender Tyler Ratliff sets out concentrates for customers to view at Suite 443 Dispensary, 4897 Malvern Ave., on Aug. 12. — Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- Medical marijuana sales slowed slightly during the 16 days covered by the sales report the state revenue agency released Saturday, but daily sales continued to average close to $600,000.

From Aug. 5 through Thursday, Arkansans spent $590,000 a day on medical marijuana, compared with more than $600,000 during the 21-day period that ended Aug. 4. More than $9 million in sales were reported on 1,402 pounds sold in the most recent period.

The 28 dispensaries in operation have reported $131 million in total sales since the first legal sale of the drug in Arkansas in May 2019.

Almost 30% of the sales have occurred over the past two months.

Suite 443, where the first legal sale of the drug in Arkansas was transacted last year, was third in reported sales, with 102.59 pounds sold. The Malvern Avenue dispensary in unincorporated Garland County was second in sales during the 21-day period that ended Aug. 4 and fourth during the 19-day period that ended July 14.

Green Springs Medical, the only dispensary in Hot Springs' city limits, has ceded the statewide sales lead it held for more than a year. The last three sales reports have shown its market share dwindling, listing Green Springs third in sales during the period that ended July 14, eighth during the period that ended Aug. 4 and 12th during the period that ended Thursday.

Green Springs was one of the first dispensaries to open. The more than 3,000 pounds it has reported in sales are the most of any dispensary.

Natural Relief in Sherwood was second in sales for a second consecutive reporting period, following the 158.2 pounds that led the state from July 15 to Aug. 4 with a second-place 114.35 pounds for the period that ended Thursday.

The 141.51 pounds reported by the Releaf Center in Bentonville ranked first. The 98.2 pounds reported by Acanza in Fayetteville was fourth.

The Tax Procedure Act prohibits the state Department of Finance and Administration from releasing revenue figures for individual dispensaries.

The Department of Health had approved 75,899 medical marijuana cards as of Friday, according to its website. The number of Arkansans certified to have a condition qualifying for medicinal use of marijuana has increased 12% since last month.