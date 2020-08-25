Arkansas Army National Guard drone crashes near Lavaca

Police lights
An Arkansas Army National Guard drone crashed near Lavaca Tuesday, a news release said.
According to the release, soldiers lost remote contact with the device, which then strayed beyond the borders of Fort Chaffee and crashed.
Officers don't purposefully fly the drone outside the military installation, authorities said.
Soldiers were using the unmanned aircraft, a RQ-7 Shadow, in a routine training mission at Fort Chaffee.
Investigators secured the crash site and will recover the drone, the release said. No injuries or property damage occurred.
The aircraft carried no weaponry or toxic materials and weighed more 460 pounds at takeoff.
