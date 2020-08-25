Walmart goes virtual

for wellness event

Walmart Inc. will hold a free online wellness event Friday through Sunday focusing on ways people can improve their nutritional, heart and mental health. The forum replaces the retailer's annual in-store events because of the pandemic.

Walmart Wellness Live will feature singer Patti LaBelle talking about her experience with diabetes and managing symptoms through diet and exercise. A cardiologist will share resources on heart health, including ways to lower blood pressure with simple lifestyle changes.

Lastly, a psychiatrist will discuss how to talk to relatives about mental health needs and how to manage and treat anxiety.

A schedule of events is available at http://walmart.com/wellnesshub.

"We are worried about a secondary health crisis, as many people put off routine medical care while they social distance during the pandemic," said Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart's chief medical officer. "Our goal is to empower every American to take small steps to maximize their health from home, whether it's a simple ingredient swap, new exercise or tools to understand how to focus on health as a family."

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansans to be part

of investors forum

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., and a member of the House Financial Services Committee, and state Securities Commissioner Eric Munson will participate in a free, virtual investor education forum today.

Robert Cook, president and chief executive officer of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and Gerri Walsh, the organization's senior vice president for investor education, also will participate in the online forum, called "Protecting Your Finances in the Age of Covid-19."

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a not-for-profit corporation that regulates securities firms doing business in the United States, is hosting the forum, which starts at 3:30 p.m.

Speakers will discuss personal finance protection; emerging trends in investing; where to turn for free, unbiased investing tools and information; and how to avoid unnecessary risks and common investing pitfalls, the Arkansas Department of Commerce said in a news release.

Those who are interested can register at https://bit.ly/3gq9YGb.

-- Noel Oman

Index climbs 6.26,

ends day at 441.83

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 441.83, up 6.26.

"The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record closing highs after a quiet weekend," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates. "Optimism over potential medical advances in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic helped keep investors in a buying mood."

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.