NLR's Williams has Arkansas on list

University of Arkansas 2022 in-state post target Amauri Williams announced her top 10 schools, and she included the Razorbacks because of Coach Mike Neighbors.

“Well, making this top 10 wasn’t the easiest thing to do, but I felt it was necessary to take a little more pressure off of me this season,” Williams said. “Arkansas is my home state, and you know they say home is where the heart is.

“Of course, Arkansas was going to be in my top 10, and I don’t see them just stopping here. I see what Coach Neighbors is doing up there in Fayetteville. I see him trying to build his program and especially with the natives. I will always keep that in mind.”

Williams, 6-4, of North Little Rock also named Kentucky, LSU, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi State and Notre Dame.

“I had to let down schools that I really had good connections with,” Williams said. “Getting down to this set of 10 was based upon connection and distance, honestly.”

ESPN rates Williams a 4-star prospect, the No. 5 post player and No. 28 overall recruit for the 2022 class. She averaged 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots for the Lady Charging Wildcats as a sophomore while shooting 52% from the field.

Williams made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Hogs football game against Auburn on Oct. 19.

“Coach Neighbors is a great coach,” she said. “I see how much he develops and cares for his players. I get good vibes from the whole staff.

“When I went on my unofficial visit at Arkansas, it was very well-managed. The staff was very interactive and professional, and I appreciated that.

“I haven’t made any more visits due to the pandemic. That was going to be my main focus this past summer.”

She plans to announce her college decision in May, regardless of whether the NCAA dead period for recruiting is lifted or not.

“I’ve always wanted to commit early,” Williams said. “It was just something that made me more comfortable. I wanted to wait after the basketball season.”

Williams said academics and her connection with a school’s coaching staff will decide where she attends college.

She plans to major in medical sciences in hopes of practicing medicine after her playing days are over.

“If being a professional basketball player is an opportunity for me after college, I will definitely take it in consideration,” she said. “Otherwise, I will use my degree to be an obstetrician gynecologist.”