Northwest Arkansas school officials pleased with new year's start

Madison Scott, a fourth grade student at Walker Elementary School, receives a hug Monday from her mother Diane before entering the school in Springdale. Monday was the first day back to school since March when they were closed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

SPRINGDALE -- Buses rolled, bells rang and school hallways across Northwest Arkansas filled with kids Monday for the first time in five months.

It went rather smoothly, according to several school administrators.

"We had an amazing first day of school," said Lynn Ryan, principal of Springdale's Walker Elementary School. "Our kids were ready. They were wearing masks and they kept them on all day. We had the best time getting them all back with us."

The state's public schools last were open for in-person instruction March 13. They switched to a distance-learning model for the rest of last school year when the covid-19 pandemic hit Arkansas.

This school year originally was set to begin Aug. 13, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson postponed the start date to this week so school districts could have more time to prepare. Districts were allowed to start Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

All but three of the 15 school districts in Benton and Washington counties started Monday. Elkins, West Fork and Prairie Grove decided to begin classes Wednesday.

Debbie Jones, Bentonville's superintendent, traveled from one school to another Monday, including one opening for the first time -- Grimsley Junior High School in Centerton, the district's fourth junior high. The day was "incredibly smooth" at Grimsley and other school buildings, she said.

"I could not have been more pleased," Jones said. "We worked on the reopening plan for months and turned it over to the principals and they worked on the details for their buildings."

About a quarter of Bentonville's 18,300 students are starting the school year from home, having chosen online education for at least the first semester. Jones said the schools received some calls from parents of students doing online education saying it's more than they expected as far as live lessons.

"Last spring, we had to cover just the essential skills. We warned (online education) would be much more comprehensive this year," she said. "I think it was quite a jump for people. But it has to be comparable to school, so with virtual, it's school at home. So they're participating in live lessons."

Greg Puckett, an assistant principal at Bentonville High School, said the approximately 2,400 students attending classes Monday followed the district's mask mandate.

"They came prepared. They knew what was expected of them, and it has been incredibly productive so far," Puckett said. "They have done everything we asked them to do and have been kind and patient about it."

More so than in previous years, he said, "I've spent the day helping students, being kind and patient and understanding."

Marlin Berry, superintendent of the Rogers School District, said Rogers is excited to have its kids back, whether they're in classrooms or doing school online.

"Overall we had a good day of school," Berry said. "This is the first time we've had to do school in this manner. I'm so proud of our staff."

For some parents overseeing their child's online education, the first day of school was a learning experience.

Stephannie Baker of Bentonville has two school-age children: Miles, 11, a sixth-grader at Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers, and Liza, 7, who is home-schooled. Miles is doing his education online, in part because of his sister's underlying health condition that puts her at greater risk of illness, Baker said.

Baker and her son experienced some technical trouble with the Arts Academy's online platform, Lincoln Learning, leading to frustration for both of them. She took the day off from work Monday because she knew her son's education would require most of her attention, at least on day one.

She said she was doing her best to keep Miles focused on the good things about doing school from home, such as being able to walk away from the computer at any time to take a break. She also encouraged him to be patient in learning how to navigate Lincoln Learning.

"I tried really hard to radiate some positivity for him," Baker said.

The Fayetteville School District offered families a few options of instruction models this year, including fully in-person, fully online and a hybrid of the two.

Emerson Pummill, 17, a Fayetteville High School senior, is one of the 30% of students in grades 7-12 who chose to attend school four days a week and do one day a week -- Fridays -- of online education. Another 20% chose to go to school two days per week, and 23% chose daily in-person instruction, according to the district. The rest are full-time online students.

Students did a good job wearing masks and social distancing Monday, according to Pummill.

"We all had our masks on the entire time, except when we were eating," she said.

In all of her classes there were cleaning material and hand sanitizer. Desks were spread apart more than usual, which affected the ability to talk to other students a little bit. But the arrangement also made it a little easier to focus on the work, she said.

She thinks students will continue wearing their masks and following social distancing rules.

"I think everyone is just happy to be back around other people," Pummill said.

At least one Northwest Arkansas school will not be opening with in-person instruction this month. The Thaden School, a Bentonville private school for grades 6-12, begins classes next Monday, but with a distance-learning program running until at least Sept. 25, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

"We will open campus when the rate of positive testing for the virus is at or below 5 percent and the trajectory of documented cases has declined or remained flat for 28 days," the post of Aug. 7 stated.

The positive-test rate as of Sunday was 11.9% for Washington County and 8.9% for Benton County, according to ArkansasCovid.com.

Dave Perozek can be reached at dperozek@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWADaveP.

Addison Boyers, a second grade student at Walker Elementary School, receives an air elbow bump Monday from Samantha Erickson, a teachers aid, before entering the school in Springdale. Monday was the first day back to school since March when they were closed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Oliver Shreve, a kindergarten student at Walker Elementary School, receives a little help from his dad Justin, with a mask Monday as he waits with his mother Kare and sister Sofia, a third grade student, to enter the school in Springdale. Monday was the first day back to school since March when they were closed because of the covid-19 pandemic.