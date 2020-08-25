NWA fishing report

Justin Manning of West Fork fishes Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the West Fork of the White River at Baptist Ford in Greenland. Manning was fishing with his two sons and wanted to fish in the cool of the morning before the heat of the day arrived. Visit nwaonline.com/200822Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Beaver Lake

Night owls are reeling in the crappie.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said anglers report good fishing for crappie at night under fishing lights. Wait for bait fish to gather in the light beam, then use a minnow 15 to 20 feet deep.

Striped bass are biting top-water lures at dawn, then brood minnows later in the morning. Best fishing is from Point 5 to the dam. Catfish are biting well using all fishing methods. Small sunfish or liver are good baits.

Black bass fishing is summertime tough. Try top-water lures between first light and sunrise. Go with a Ned rig or other soft-plastic lure after sunup.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good fly fishing for trout with size 16 midges fished under an indicator. Root beer, red-silver or copper-black are good midge colors.

White streamers with a three-inch profile are working because good numbers of threadfin shad are in the tailwater.

Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm is the best bait. Nightcrawlers injected with air are good to use. Good lures include size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads or small spoons. Gold-red or gold-silver are good spoon colors.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is usually midafternoon and into the night.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for black bass with black-blue plastic worms. Bluegill fishing is good with live worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said black bass can be caught early with chatter baits, buzz baits or shallow-diving crank baits. Try stink bait for catfish.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports top-water fishing for black bass is good all day on cloudy days. Try green or brown tube baits for deeper fishing. Shady parts of the river are the hot spots.

Channel catfish are biting well on creek minnows and nightcrawlers. Some big bluegill are being caught with nightcrawlers.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports tough fishing for all species. Try for bluegill two to six feet deep with crickets or worms.

Black bass may bite at night on spinner baits. Try top-water lures between first light and sunrise for black bass.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with 10-inch plastic worms. Try smaller plastic worms for daytime fishing.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, grubs or small top-water lures.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish at Lake Eucha for black bass at night with 10-inch plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits, Stroud suggests. Try top-water lures at first light and sunset.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said early-morning, top-water fishing for black bass is improving. Points are good spots to try.

Bass can be caught with a drop-shot rig 25 feet deep above treetops that are in deeper water. Work a swim bait on the bottom along gravel points. Use a one-half ounce jig head to keep the lure on the bottom.