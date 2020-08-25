Plumerville officer shoots, wounds man carrying meat cleaver, police say

The Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting Monday by a Plumerville police officer, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

The Plumerville Police Department made the request for assistance to Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, the release said.

Michael Gentry, 30, was hospitalized after being shot by a Plumerville police officer as Gentry approached the officer with a meat cleaver, police said. Gentry’s wound is not believed to be life threatening.

According to the release, local police had earlier encountered Gentry at a city park regarding a domestic dispute. Gentry reportedly began to fight officers and fled to a nearby residence where he was shot.

Gentry is presently facing criminal charges of criminal mischief, fleeing, and two counts of aggravated assault, the release said.

The release did not include the identity of the officer who shot Gentry or provide that officer’s administrative status.

The Arkansas State Police will prepare an investigative case file and submit it to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is consistent with Arkansas laws, the release said.