Police: Man shot in neck, injured at Little Rock gas station

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the neck at a convenience store and gas station in Little Rock Monday, according to a police report.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Our Community Market at 1901 Wright Ave. at about 9:41 p.m., but soon learned a gunshot victim had arrived at UAMS Medical Center.

At the hospital, John Williams of Little Rock told officers he'd been walking across the parking lot when he heard a shot. He hadn't seen anyone with a gun or "suspicious vehicles," the report said.

Williams' injuries weren't life-threatening, officers wrote.

No suspects were named in the report.