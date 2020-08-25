Sections
Police report fatal accident on Fulbright Expressway

by Tom Sissom | Today at 10:07 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fayetteville firefighters and paramedics at the scene of a fatal car accident Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Fullbright Expressway and College Avenue in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police reported a single-vehicle fatal accident Tuesday around 9 a.m. on the Fulbright Expressway, just under the flyover.

According to a post on the Fayetteville Police Department Facebook page, the Arkansas State Police were working the accident.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation website indicated traffic in the all eastbound lanes on the Expressway was affected by the accident.

No other information was immediately available.

