Police: Scott County double homicide victims identified; suspect in custody

The Arkansas State Police has identified two victims in a Scott County double homicide, and a suspect is in custody, a news release said.

Officers discovered the bodies of Bobby Slagle, 81, and his wife Martha, 69, in a bedroom of their home near Boles on Monday morning, police said.

Dustin Wayne Shores, 35, was in the residence at the time and was arrested, authorities said. He's being held in the Scott County Detention Center awaiting formal charges.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call from the house at about 1 a.m. Monday from a person who said he'd cut his foot and needed help, according to the release.

The release didn't include more details about the slayings.