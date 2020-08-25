Postal chief: Attacks on mail-in ballots by president 'not helpful'

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. ( Tom Brenner/Pool via AP )

WASHINGTON -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president's repeated attacks on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots are "not helpful," but denied that recent changes at the Postal Service are linked to the November elections.

DeJoy, who has come under intense scrutiny over sweeping policy changes at the U.S. Postal Service, faced new questions on mounting problems at the agency as it prepares to deliver record numbers of ballots this fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

During an exchange with Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., DeJoy first denied having contacted the president's campaign team, but later backtracked, saying he has "spoken to people that are friends of mine that are associated with the campaign" over Trump's baseless claims that mail voting will lead to fraud.

"I have put word around to different people that this is not helpful," DeJoy said during a six-hour House Oversight Committee hearing.

DeJoy faced tense questions from lawmakers over mail delivery delays seen since he took the helm in mid-June. It was his second appearance before Congress in four days.

"I am not engaged in sabotaging the election," DeJoy said, adding that, like Trump, he personally plans to vote by mail.

DeJoy was testifying alongside Robert Duncan, chairman of the Postal Service's Board of Governors.

The hearing quickly became a debate over the delivery disruptions being reported nationwide. Democrats said the changes under DeJoy's watch are causing widespread delays, but Republicans dismissed the worries as unfounded and part of a Democratic "conspiracy" against Trump.

The pandemic has pushed the Postal Service into a central role in the 2020 elections, with tens of millions of people expected to vote by mail rather than in person. At the same time, Trump has acknowledged he is withholding emergency aid from the service to make it harder to process mail-in ballots, as his campaign legally challenges mail voting procedures in key states.

Trump again raised the prospect of a "rigged election" Monday as he spoke about mail-in voting at the Republican National Convention. Experts say mail voting has proven remarkably secure.

DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO and a major donor to Trump and the GOP, set in motion a series of operational changes this summer that delayed mail across the country. DeJoy told the House panel that election mail is his "No. 1 priority," adding that he will authorize expanded use of overtime, extra truck trips and other measures in the weeks before the election to ensure on-time delivery of ballots.

He disputed reports that he has eliminated overtime for postal workers and said a Postal Service document outlining overtime restrictions was written by a mid-level manager. Last week, DeJoy said he was halting some of his operational changes "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail."

Still, DeJoy vehemently refused to restore decommissioned mail-sorting machines and blue collection boxes, saying they are not needed. He also said he would continue policies limiting when mail can go out as well as a halting of late delivery trips, which postal workers have said contributes to delays.

DeJoy has downplayed delivery delays and said the agency is fully capable of processing this year's ballots. He urged voters to request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election and mail them back at least seven days before Election Day.

POINTED QUESTIONS

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chair of the oversight committee, accused DeJoy of withholding information from Congress and threatened to subpoena him for additional records. On Saturday, Maloney's committee released internal Postal Service documents detailing delays in a range of mail services, including first-class and priority mail.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., asked DeJoy to provide the committee access to his calendar from the date when he started as postmaster general in mid-June.

DeJoy balked at the request, telling her: "I don't know. I'll check with counsel. ... I don't want to set a precedent for my calendar to be submitted every two months."

Ocasio-Cortez told DeJoy that the calendar was a public record and, turning to Maloney, suggested that the committee might have to subpoena it.

Ocasio-Cortez asked DeJoy specific questions about his calendar, including whether he'd had any meetings with XPO Logistics, his former company.

DeJoy said that he hadn't but that he had spoken casually with friends at the company.

ATTACKED, DEFENDED

At one point, Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., questioned DeJoy's role as a fundraiser for Trump's 2016 election, leading to a heated exchange. Cooper pointedly reminded DeJoy that it's a felony to delay delivery of the mail.

DeJoy said he's in "full compliance" with ethics rules and said he resented the line of questioning.

Republicans took the opposite approach, repeatedly apologizing to DeJoy for the harsh questions and dismissing the Democrats' inquiries about mail delivery delays as a conspiracy theory.

"You're getting a berating up here,″ Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told DeJoy.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., fired off a round of quick, seemingly basic questions -- How much does it cost to mail a postcard? How many people voted by mail in the last election? -- only to find DeJoy did not know the answers.

"I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency," she said.

DeJoy said many of the operational changes, such as the removal of sorting machines, were underway before he arrived. When Porter and other Democrats pressed him on who ordered the changes, DeJoy did not provide an answer.

Porter and another Democrat, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, also raised questions about DeJoy's financial interests. He said he had no stake in online giant Amazon, a major Postal Service customer and a frequent target of criticism from Trump.

The oversight hearing came two days after the House approved legislation to reverse changes at the Postal Service and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the election. Twenty-six House Republicans broke with Trump to back the House bill, which passed 257-150, but there was little sign of bipartisanship at Monday's hearing.

The House's postal bill is likely to stall in the GOP-held Senate and faces a veto threat from the White House. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump would consider additional money only as part of a broader coronavirus relief package.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Daly, Anthony Izaguirre and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Jacob Bogage, Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Erica Werner and Christopher Ingraham of The Washington Post.

