Remains found in Pulaski County spur homicide investigation, authorities say

The Pulaski County sheriff's office Tuesday announced a homicide investigation following the recovery of human remains.
The remains, which belonged to a male, were found in the 17000 block of Lorance Heights, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office. The male was reported missing out of Little Rock, according to the post, but wasn’t immediately named.
Authorities didn’t indicate when the body was found. A call to sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
