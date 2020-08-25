Razorbacks on radar of D-Line prospects

The University of Arkansas made the cut for another major defensive line target Friday when Albert Regis named the Hogs in his top six.

Regis, 6-1, 300 pounds, of La Porte, Texas, also listed Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Houston and Texas Tech as finalists. The Hogs also made the top five for Georgia defensive lineman Cameron Ball on Friday.

Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc is a key reason for the Razorbacks sticking out.

“He is a great guy and a great recruiter,” Regis said. “He is passionate and very genuine with everything he does.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Regis a 3-star-plus prospect.

“Albert isn’t the biggest defensive tackle around but is certainly one of the most athletic ones,” Lemming said. “He dominates as a bull rusher and is quick enough to chase down backs from behind. It’s tough to stop a big, physical, quick, strong and motivated player like Albert.”

A three-time team captain for the Bulldogs, Regis said the Arkansas staff is consistent in letting him know he’s wanted in Fayetteville.

“They show plenty of love and explain how they could utilize me,” Regis said. “I enjoy the home environment they give me, and the relationships are genuine.”

He committed to Minnesota on April 29 but reopened his recruitment about a month later. His athletic ability is highlighted by his 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash he ran at school, along with having a 34-inch vertical jump, 405-pound bench press and 550 squat.

He also runs the 100 meters and a leg on the school’s 400-meter relay team. He reports running 11.3 seconds in the 100. Other competitors in the 100 don’t expect much when they see Regis in the blocks.

“Usually they just mock me and think they’ll beat me,” he said.