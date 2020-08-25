Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Razorbacks on radar of D-Line prospects

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

The University of Arkansas made the cut for another major defensive line target Friday when Albert Regis named the Hogs in his top six.

Regis, 6-1, 300 pounds, of La Porte, Texas, also listed Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Houston and Texas Tech as finalists. The Hogs also made the top five for Georgia defensive lineman Cameron Ball on Friday.

Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc is a key reason for the Razorbacks sticking out.

“He is a great guy and a great recruiter,” Regis said. “He is passionate and very genuine with everything he does.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Regis a 3-star-plus prospect.

“Albert isn’t the biggest defensive tackle around but is certainly one of the most athletic ones,” Lemming said. “He dominates as a bull rusher and is quick enough to chase down backs from behind. It’s tough to stop a big, physical, quick, strong and motivated player like Albert.”

A three-time team captain for the Bulldogs, Regis said the Arkansas staff is consistent in letting him know he’s wanted in Fayetteville.

“They show plenty of love and explain how they could utilize me,” Regis said. “I enjoy the home environment they give me, and the relationships are genuine.”

He committed to Minnesota on April 29 but reopened his recruitment about a month later. His athletic ability is highlighted by his 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash he ran at school, along with having a 34-inch vertical jump, 405-pound bench press and 550 squat.

He also runs the 100 meters and a leg on the school’s 400-meter relay team. He reports running 11.3 seconds in the 100. Other competitors in the 100 don’t expect much when they see Regis in the blocks.

“Usually they just mock me and think they’ll beat me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT