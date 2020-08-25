Report names man killed in Little Rock police pursuit

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

An Arkansas State Police report identified a man who died in a crash while being pursued by Little Rock police Friday.

Timothy Dockery Jr., 24, of Little Rock was fleeing from police when his car hit two others at North Rodney Parham Road and Northbrook Circle at about 5:40 p.m., the report said.

Dockery died, and a 46-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old man in the other two cars were injured, police said in their report.

The chase began after Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a forgery call at the Centennial Bank at 9712 Rodney Parham Road and saw Dockery's vehicle leaving the scene, authorities previously said.

He fled southeast for about a mile before the wreck.