State police investigate after bodies found in Scott County home

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:41 a.m.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the murders of two Scott County residents.

The Sheriff's Department received a phone call at 1 a.m. Tuesday from a man who said he needed help after cutting his foot, according to a news release.

Police responded to a home south of Waldron and found the bodies of two victims in a bedroom.

The Scott County sheriff requested the state police conduct the investigation.

