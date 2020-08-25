State police investigate after bodies found in Scott County home

File photo
Arkansas State Police are investigating the murders of two Scott County residents.
The Sheriff's Department received a phone call at 1 a.m. Tuesday from a man who said he needed help after cutting his foot, according to a news release.
Police responded to a home south of Waldron and found the bodies of two victims in a bedroom.
The Scott County sheriff requested the state police conduct the investigation.
