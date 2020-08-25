STATE SPORTS BRIEF: UA picks up guard from Okla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UA picks up guard from Okla.

University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors has landed the oral commitment of Oklahoma junior guard Karley Johnson.

Johnson, 5-9, of Mustang High School chose the Razorbacks over offers from Tulsa, Eastern Michigan and Arkansas State University. She attended an Arkansas elite camp two summers ago and was wowed.

"I really liked the facility, and Coach Neighbors has a great relationship with all of his girls that I had seen by just going to that camp," Johnson said. "He was my first offer, and he was the first to take a chance on me and I just really appreciated that."

She averaged 19 points game as a sophomore at Newcastle High School and made The Oklahoman first team Little All-City.

Johnson, who surpassed the 1,000-point milestone last season, recalls a hectic time before she and her mother traveled to Fayetteville for the camp.

"My mom actually had a baby the day before the camp," Johnson said of her baby brother Trae. "We woke up about five in the morning and drove down the next day."

Johnson was teammates with Arkansas commitment Jersey Wolfenbarger on the Arkansas Banshees.

"Karley Johnson is maybe one the smartest basketball players as far as IQ that I've ever coached," Banshees Coach Brian Morgan said. "Her IQ and her understanding of the game is off the charts. It's really been easy to coach her."

Arkansas has two other Oklahoma products on the roster, including freshman forward Ginger Reece and senior forward Chelsea Dungee.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport