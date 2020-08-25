Tear gas fired at Wisconsin protesters

Alvin Owens covers his face after the police deployed tear gas at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 to rioters near the Kenosha County Courthouse where they had been set up to prevent damage to the building. The building was still damaged and was closed on Monday. (Sean Krajacic/Kenosha News via AP)

KENOSHA, Wis. -- Police in Wisconsin deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters who converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of a Black man turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flash-point city in a summer of racial unrest.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers activated 125 members of the National Guard to assist local law enforcement. Exit ramps off Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line into Kenosha County were closed Monday night by police vehicles and trucks in some places.

Protesters chanted, "No justice, no peace" minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew. Some threw water bottles and other objects and confronted members of law enforcement who wore protective gear and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the courthouse entrance.

Police fired the tear gas about 30 minutes after the curfew took effect, but not all the protesters left.

The latest confrontation came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. In a widely seen cellphone video made by an onlooker, Blake was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

Tensions flared anew on Monday after a news conference with Kenosha Mayor John Antarmian, originally to be held in a park, was moved inside the city's public safety building. Hundreds of protesters rushed to the building and a door was snapped off its hinges before police in riot gear pepper-sprayed the crowd, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Police in Kenosha said they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. They did not say whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, they released no details on the domestic dispute, and they did not immediately disclose the race of the three officers at the scene.

The man who claimed to have made the video, 22-year-old Raysean White, said that he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, "Drop the knife! Drop the knife!" before the gunfire erupted. He said he didn't see a knife in Blake's hands.

The governor said that he has seen no information to suggest Blake had a knife or other weapon, but that the case is still being investigated by the state Justice Department.

The officers were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police.

Evers was quick to condemn the bloodshed, saying that while not all details were known, "what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

Republicans and the police union accused the politicians of rushing to judgment. Wisconsin GOP members also decried the violent protests.

"As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident," Pete Deates president of the Kenosha police union, said in a statement. He called the governor's statement "wholly irresponsible."

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on video that was posted online. Kenosha police do not have body cameras but do have body microphones.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn't clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Householder Scott Bauer, Todd Richmond and Jeff Baenen of The Associated Press.

Burned out vehicles are seen Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Many of the cars were set on fire during protests Sunday night after a police shooting in the city. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People pound on the Kenosha Police Department door in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Garbage and dump trucks were set ablaze on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 by rioters near the Kenosha County Courthouse where they had been set up to prevent damage to the building. The building was still damaged and was closed on Monday. (Sean Krajacic/Kenosha News via AP)

Police try to secure the public safety building from protesters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters hold a rally on the steps of the Kenosha County courthouse Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, right, speaks to protesters using a megaphone, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters pray near the sight of a police shooting Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Police try to secure the public safety building from protesters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)