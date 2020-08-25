Troopers: 3 dead, 2 injured after I-40 crash in Lonoke County

Three people died and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 near Lonoke on Monday, troopers said.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened shortly after 12:10 p.m. on I-40 near the Arkansas 89 exit, according to a preliminary report by state police. Zakee Wadood, 63, of Hazen was driving a Dodge west when he crossed the center median and went over a metal cable barrier, striking a BMW and another Dodge traveling east, the report states.

The BMW, which the Pulaski County coroner’s office said was driven by 63-year-old Brooks Aitchison of Plumerville, struck the cable barrier.

The second Dodge, driven by Diego Misael Olayo Chagoya, 30, of Fayetteville, overturned, spilling its load, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

A fourth and fifth vehicle hit debris from the collision, and one also hit the barrier.

Troopers said Wadood, Aitchison and Chagoya died as a result of the crash. A 33-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were hurt, according to the report.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

Preliminary data shows at least 394 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.