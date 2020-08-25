Sections
Two more counties eligible for disaster aid from Easter Sunday storms in Arkansas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:43 p.m.
Monroe and Phillips counties have been added to the federal disaster declaration from the severe storms and straight-line winds event that occurred Easter Sunday, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management announced Tuesday.

State and local government, as well as certain non-profit organizations, are eligible to request public assistance funds for costs related to recovery, the division said. This could include debris removal, emergency protective measures and the restoration of public infrastructure.

The previously designated counties were Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln and Ouachita.

The assistance is in response to thunderstorms that swept through part of Arkansas beginning on April 12, Easter Sunday. There was at least one death and at least one injury, according to officials with the state and the National Weather Service. The storms produced damaging wind gusts from 60 mph to more than 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Potential applicants can contact the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management Recovery Branch at recoverybranch@adem.arkansas.gov.

