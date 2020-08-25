UA camp notes

Observations from Monday's media-viewing session:

• Coach Sam Pittman was actively coaching on a snap-by-snap basis with assistant coach Brad Davis not in attendance. Davis has a pre-existing condition that will keep him out of practice for a while.

The top offensive line unit appeared to be left tackle Myron Cunningham, left guard Luke Jones, center Ricky Stromberg, right guard Beaux Limmer and right tackle Noah Gatlin. Returning starter at center Ty Clary was working with the second group. In half-line drills, Clary snapped with Jones and Cunningham to his left in one group, while Stromberg worked in the other group with the right-side guys.

Cunningham said it was nice having Pittman fill in.

"Him and Davis kind of share some of the same qualities, so it's not that big of a change," he said. "It's always good to have someone out there, especially when your coach isn't out there, to reiterate some of the things that he thinks."

• Cornerback Jarques McClellion, receivers Trey Knox and Tyson Morris, and safety Jalen Catalon were all in attendance after missing part of last week. Knox was in a green jersey and Morris had his right hand in a wrap, and neither of them wore shoulder pads, indicating they are at least two days behind on the acclimatization schedule. McClellion was wearing shoulder pads, so he's only one day behind. Catalon needed work done on a meniscus in his knee last week and is supposed to be out a few weeks. He wore a helmet but was not participating.

• It's clear the completion percentage between quarterbacks and wideouts during routes in periods open to the media is higher than at this early stage of camp last season. The completed passes were particularly more noticeable on deeper routes, as there appeared to be just one drop on flag routes during one lengthy period, and nearly every pass was on target or nearly on the money.

• Players not seen at Monday's workout, the fourth of camp, were receiver Koilan Jackson, linebacker Levi Draper and offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna.

• The Razorbacks will don full pads for the first time in camp today, but will go back to half pads Wednesday.

-- Tom Murphy