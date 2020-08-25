Arkansas deputy shoots at cruiser commandeered by car theft suspect; state police to investigate

A Union County deputy arrested Tuesday an El Dorado man who reportedly commandeered the officer's car and tried to flee, authorities said Tuesday. Arkansas State Police will investigate the incident because the deputy fired his weapon at the patrol vehicle while the man was inside.

Kyle Schroder, 20, is in the Union County jail. Authorities are preparing affidavits seeking formal charges of aggravated assault, state police said in a news release.

The deputy, whom authorities did not identify, was chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Schroder about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to an account by the state police. As Schroder drove along Lynn Fite Road onto U.S. 82, west of El Dorado, he lost control of the car and it crashed into a tree, state police said. A deputy tried to arrest Schrode, according to the release, and he resisted. The two fought, moving from the road to a residence.

At one point, state police said, Schroder overpowered the deputy and fled back to the highway, where he took control of the patrol car. A rifle, readily accessible, was inside the patrol car, state police said.

As Schroder began to drive the patrol car, the deputy fired his pistol, state police said. Authorities said they believe one round penetrated the vehicle exterior.

The deputy sustained minor injuries during the fight, and state police did not describe any injuries to Schroder in the release.

The sheriff's office requested the Arkansas State Police conduct an investigation into the officer's shooting.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file to submit to the Union County prosecuting attorney to use in determining whether use of deadly force by the sheriff's deputy was consistent with Arkansas laws.