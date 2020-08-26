Arkansas State lands prime time Liberty Bowl game

Arkansas State University's matchup with Memphis on Sept. 5 will officially be ESPN's prime time game that Saturday, with a kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT at the Liberty Bowl.

With all the Power 5 conferences either postponing or delaying the fall season, ASU and Memphis were able to slide into the No. 1 television spot. The Red Wolves and Tigers are meeting for the first time since 2013, restoring a rivalry that has seen the two programs play 58 times - making Memphis the most played opponent in school history.

Memphis leads the series all-time 30-23-5.