Arkansas State lands prime time Liberty Bowl game

FILE — Arkansas State University Wide Receiver Jonathan Adams, Jr. #9 attempts to break a tackle during the game against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas on August 31st 2019. ( Jeff Gammons)
Arkansas State University's matchup with Memphis on Sept. 5 will officially be ESPN's prime time game that Saturday, with a kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT at the Liberty Bowl.
With all the Power 5 conferences either postponing or delaying the fall season, ASU and Memphis were able to slide into the No. 1 television spot. The Red Wolves and Tigers are meeting for the first time since 2013, restoring a rivalry that has seen the two programs play 58 times - making Memphis the most played opponent in school history.
Memphis leads the series all-time 30-23-5.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.