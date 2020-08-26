Arrest made in Scott County murders

WALDRON -- A Scott County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a man in connection with the slayings of two Scott County residents whose bodies were discovered Monday in a home south of Waldron, the Arkansas State Police said Tuesday.

Dustin Wayne Shores, 35, who was found in the home, is being held at the Scott County jail awaiting the filing of formal criminal charges, Arkansas State Police said.

Arkansas State Police released the identities of the two deceased Scott County residents Tuesday after notifying next of kin. They are Bobby Slagle, 81, and his wife, Martha, 69. Their bodies were discovered in a bedroom inside the couple's home at 4642 U.S. 270 near Boles, south of Waldron, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The Sheriff's Office received a phone call about 1 a.m. Monday from someone who said he had cut his foot and needed help. A Sheriff's Office deputy dispatched to the home found the murder victims in the bedroom. A Sheriff's Office deputy dispatched to the home later arrested Shores.

The Scott County sheriff asked Arkansas State police to conduct the homicide investigation.

No other information was released by the Arkansas State Police.