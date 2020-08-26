Body recovered in Pulaski County ID'd as missing Little Rock man; homicide investigation underway

Police tape
Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a missing Little Rock man whose body was recovered in Pulaski County.
The body of 64-year-old Donald Edward Charles was found in the 17000 block of Lorance Heights, according to Twitter posts by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. The posts did not indicate when Charles' body was found.
Authorities said Charles’ death is being investigated as a homicide.
