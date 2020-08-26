Class 6A Super Six

No. 1
Benton
COACH Brad Harris
CONFERENCE 6A-West
2019 RECORD 9-4
KEY RETURNERS QB Garrett Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190); RB Casey Johnson (Jr., 5-11, 175); S Cain Simmons (Jr., 5-8, 175)
NOTEWORTHY Benton lost its first three games, but won nine consecutive to reach its second consecutive Class 6A state championship game. ... The Panthers earned their first league title since 2014. ... Brown threw 27 touchdown passes last season.
SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENT
SaturdayBryant^
Sept. 11at LR Southwest
Sept. 18LR Catholic
Sept. 25at Russellville*
Oct. 2Siloam Springs*
Oct. 9at LR Parkview*
Oct. 16Mountain Home*
Oct. 23at Greenwood*
Oct. 30Lake Hamilton*
Nov. 6at Van Buren*
*6A-West Conference game
^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
No. 2
Greenwood
COACH Chris Young
CONFERENCE 6A-West
2019 RECORD 10-2
KEY RETURNERS RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-11, 194); WR Caden Brown (Sr., 5-5, 145); LB Jordan Hanna (Sr., 6-2, 205)
NOTEWORTHY Young, who had been an assistant at Greenwood since 2000, takes over for Rick Jones, who led the Bulldogs to eight state titles in his tenure from 2004-19. ... Wilkinson enters his third year as the Bulldogs' starting running back. ... Hanna moves from defensive end to linebacker this season.
SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENT
Sept. 4at FS Southside
Sept. 11FS Northside
Sept. 18Choctaw, Okla.
Sept. 25LR Parkview*
Oct. 2at Mountain Home*
Oct. 9at Siloam Springs*
Oct. 16Russellville*
Oct. 23Benton*
Oct. 30at Van Buren*
Nov. 6at Lake Hamilton*
*6A-West Conference game
No. 3
Jonesboro
COACH Randy Coleman
CONFERENCE 6A-East
2019 RECORD 8-4
KEY RETURNERS QB Cross Jumper (Sr., 6-3, 205); WR Connor Clark (Sr., 6-2, 220); LB Cameron Clark (Sr., 6-2, 195)
NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro was the No. 4 seed in the 6A-East last season, defeating El Dorado in the first round before losing at 6A-West champion Benton in the second round. ... Senior linebacker Marco Avant, who has orally committed to the University of Arkansas, transferred to Jonesboro from Forrest City in the offseason.
SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENT
Thursdayat LR Catholic
Sept. 4Cabot
Sept. 11Conway
Sept. 25at El Dorado*
Oct. 2at Sheridan*
Oct. 9Pine Bluff*
Oct. 16at West Memphis*
Oct. 23Searcy*
Oct. 30at Sylvan Hills*
Nov. 5Marion*
*6A-East Conference game
No. 4
Lake Hamilton
COACH Tommy Gilleran
CONFERENCE 6A-West
2019 RECORD 9-3
KEY RETURNERS QB Layne Warrick (Sr., 6-1, 175); RB Owen Miller (Jr., 5-11, 190); OL Chase Jessup (Jr., 6-4, 275)
NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton was in contention for the 6A-West championship last season, but Warrick broke his foot in Week Eight and the Wolves fell to the No. 3 seed. ... Gilleran is in his fourth season at Lake Hamilton after arriving from Fountain Lake, where he led the Cobras to the 2009 Class 3A state championship.
SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENT
Fridayat HS Lakeside
Sept. 11Malvern
Sept. 18at Hot Springs
Sept. 25Mountain Home*
Oct. 2at LR Parkview*
Oct. 9at Russellville*
Oct. 16Siloam Springs*
Oct. 23Van Buren*
Oct. 30at Benton*
Nov. 6Greenwood*
*6A-West Conference game
No. 5
Little Rock Parkview
COACH Brad Bolding
CONFERENCE 6A-West
2019 RECORD 4-6
KEY RETURNERS QB Landon Rogers (Sr., 6-5, 220); RB James Jointer (Jr., 6-0, 210); TE Erin Outley (Sr., 6-4, 240)
NOTEWORTHY Parkview moves up to Class 6A from Class 5A, where it was a member of the 5A-Central. ... Rogers and Outley have committed orally to the University of Arkansas. ... The Patriots lost four conference games by seven points or fewer last season.
SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENT
Sept. 4at LR Southwest
Sept. 10at White Hall
Sept. 18Pine Bluff
Sept. 25at Greenwood*
Oct. 2Lake Hamilton*
Oct. 9Benton*
Oct. 16at Van Buren*
Oct. 23at Russellville*
Oct. 30Siloam Springs*
Nov. 6Mountain Home*
*6A-West Conference game
No. 6
Van Buren
COACH Crosby Tuck
CONFERENCE 6A-West
2019 RECORD 6-5
KEY RETURNERS QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 195); WR Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-11, 165); LB T.J. Dyer (Sr, 6-2, 225)
NOTEWORTHY Van Buren moves down from Class 7A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. ... Phillips accounted for 31 touchdowns in 2019, including 20 scoring passes. ... Henry's father Mo is the Pointers' defensive coordinator, and his brother Chi is a sophomore defensive back.
SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENT
FridaySpringdale
Sept. 4at Alma
Sept. 11at Tulsa Nathan Hale
Sept. 25at Siloam Springs*
Oct. 2Russellville*
Oct. 9at Mountain Home*
Oct. 16LR Parkview*
Oct. 23at Lake Hamilton*
Oct. 30Greenwood*
Nov. 6Benton*
*6A-West Conference game