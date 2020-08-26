Class 6A Super Six

No. 1

Benton

COACH Brad Harris

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2019 RECORD 9-4

KEY RETURNERS QB Garrett Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190); RB Casey Johnson (Jr., 5-11, 175); S Cain Simmons (Jr., 5-8, 175)

NOTEWORTHY Benton lost its first three games, but won nine consecutive to reach its second consecutive Class 6A state championship game. ... The Panthers earned their first league title since 2014. ... Brown threw 27 touchdown passes last season.

SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT

SaturdayBryant^

Sept. 11at LR Southwest

Sept. 18LR Catholic

Sept. 25at Russellville*

Oct. 2Siloam Springs*

Oct. 9at LR Parkview*

Oct. 16Mountain Home*

Oct. 23at Greenwood*

Oct. 30Lake Hamilton*

Nov. 6at Van Buren*

*6A-West Conference game

^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

No. 2

Greenwood

COACH Chris Young

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2019 RECORD 10-2

KEY RETURNERS RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-11, 194); WR Caden Brown (Sr., 5-5, 145); LB Jordan Hanna (Sr., 6-2, 205)

NOTEWORTHY Young, who had been an assistant at Greenwood since 2000, takes over for Rick Jones, who led the Bulldogs to eight state titles in his tenure from 2004-19. ... Wilkinson enters his third year as the Bulldogs' starting running back. ... Hanna moves from defensive end to linebacker this season.

SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT

Sept. 4at FS Southside

Sept. 11FS Northside

Sept. 18Choctaw, Okla.

Sept. 25LR Parkview*

Oct. 2at Mountain Home*

Oct. 9at Siloam Springs*

Oct. 16Russellville*

Oct. 23Benton*

Oct. 30at Van Buren*

Nov. 6at Lake Hamilton*

*6A-West Conference game

No. 3

Jonesboro

COACH Randy Coleman

CONFERENCE 6A-East

2019 RECORD 8-4

KEY RETURNERS QB Cross Jumper (Sr., 6-3, 205); WR Connor Clark (Sr., 6-2, 220); LB Cameron Clark (Sr., 6-2, 195)

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro was the No. 4 seed in the 6A-East last season, defeating El Dorado in the first round before losing at 6A-West champion Benton in the second round. ... Senior linebacker Marco Avant, who has orally committed to the University of Arkansas, transferred to Jonesboro from Forrest City in the offseason.

SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT

Thursdayat LR Catholic

Sept. 4Cabot

Sept. 11Conway

Sept. 25at El Dorado*

Oct. 2at Sheridan*

Oct. 9Pine Bluff*

Oct. 16at West Memphis*

Oct. 23Searcy*

Oct. 30at Sylvan Hills*

Nov. 5Marion*

*6A-East Conference game

No. 4

Lake Hamilton

COACH Tommy Gilleran

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2019 RECORD 9-3

KEY RETURNERS QB Layne Warrick (Sr., 6-1, 175); RB Owen Miller (Jr., 5-11, 190); OL Chase Jessup (Jr., 6-4, 275)

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton was in contention for the 6A-West championship last season, but Warrick broke his foot in Week Eight and the Wolves fell to the No. 3 seed. ... Gilleran is in his fourth season at Lake Hamilton after arriving from Fountain Lake, where he led the Cobras to the 2009 Class 3A state championship.

SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT

Fridayat HS Lakeside

Sept. 11Malvern

Sept. 18at Hot Springs

Sept. 25Mountain Home*

Oct. 2at LR Parkview*

Oct. 9at Russellville*

Oct. 16Siloam Springs*

Oct. 23Van Buren*

Oct. 30at Benton*

Nov. 6Greenwood*

*6A-West Conference game

No. 5

Little Rock Parkview

COACH Brad Bolding

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2019 RECORD 4-6

KEY RETURNERS QB Landon Rogers (Sr., 6-5, 220); RB James Jointer (Jr., 6-0, 210); TE Erin Outley (Sr., 6-4, 240)

NOTEWORTHY Parkview moves up to Class 6A from Class 5A, where it was a member of the 5A-Central. ... Rogers and Outley have committed orally to the University of Arkansas. ... The Patriots lost four conference games by seven points or fewer last season.

SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT

Sept. 4at LR Southwest

Sept. 10at White Hall

Sept. 18Pine Bluff

Sept. 25at Greenwood*

Oct. 2Lake Hamilton*

Oct. 9Benton*

Oct. 16at Van Buren*

Oct. 23at Russellville*

Oct. 30Siloam Springs*

Nov. 6Mountain Home*

*6A-West Conference game

No. 6

Van Buren

COACH Crosby Tuck

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2019 RECORD 6-5

KEY RETURNERS QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 195); WR Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-11, 165); LB T.J. Dyer (Sr, 6-2, 225)

NOTEWORTHY Van Buren moves down from Class 7A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. ... Phillips accounted for 31 touchdowns in 2019, including 20 scoring passes. ... Henry's father Mo is the Pointers' defensive coordinator, and his brother Chi is a sophomore defensive back.

SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT

FridaySpringdale

Sept. 4at Alma

Sept. 11at Tulsa Nathan Hale

Sept. 25at Siloam Springs*

Oct. 2Russellville*

Oct. 9at Mountain Home*

Oct. 16LR Parkview*

Oct. 23at Lake Hamilton*

Oct. 30Greenwood*

Nov. 6Benton*

*6A-West Conference game