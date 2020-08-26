Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks' Justin Jackson (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

CLIPPERS 154, MAVERICKS 111

Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 32 and Los Angeles rolled past Dallas to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who set a franchise record for points in a playoff game. Los Angeles can clinch the series Thursday.

Dallas' Luka Doncic, who hit a game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4 to cap off a 43-point triple-double, was held to 22 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis sat out with right knee soreness. It was the second straight game the 7-3 Latvian missed.

Leonard scored 22 points and George scored 18 to help Los Angeles take a 76-52 lead at halftime. The Clippers shot 61% in the first half and led by as many as 27 points.

