Family reports shot man's paralysis

Police face off with protesters Monday outside the county courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. More photos at arkansasonline. com/826wisconsin. (AP/David Goldman)

KENOSHA, Wis. -- Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed, and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again, his family's attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.

The shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, some of which have devolved into unrest. The shooting took place just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

"They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn't matter," said Blake's father, who is also named Jacob Blake and who spoke to reporters alongside other family members and lawyers. "But my son matters. He's a human being and he matters."

The 29-year-old was in surgery, said attorney Ben Crump, adding that the bullets severed Blake's spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Another attorney said there was also severe damage to organs.

The legal team plans to file a civil lawsuit against the Police Department over the shooting. Police have said little about what happened, other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. The officers involved have not been named. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.

After a night during which protests devolved into unrest, Gov. Tony Evers called for calm Tuesday, while also declaring a state of emergency under which he doubled the National Guard deployment in Kenosha from 125 to 250. The night before crowds destroyed dozens of buildings and set more than 30 fires in the southeastern Wisconsin city's downtown.

"We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue," said Evers, who is facing mounting pressure from Republicans over his handling of the unrest. "We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction."

Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, said the damage in Kenosha does not reflect what her family wants and that, if her son could see it, he would be "very unpleased."

She said that the first thing her son said to her when she saw him was he was sorry.

Three of the younger Blake's sons -- aged 3, 5 and 8 -- were in the car at the time of the shooting, Crump said.

The man who said he made the cellphone video of the shooting, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, "Drop the knife! Drop the knife!" before the gunfire broke out.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns drawn. The officers appeared to be shouting commands at him that he ignored, according to the video. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and fires. Seven shots can be heard, though it isn't clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired.

Anger over the shooting has spilled into the streets of Kenosha and other cities, including Los Angeles, Wisconsin's capital, Madison, and in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of demonstrators defied an 8 p.m. curfew Monday, massing in downtown Kenosha, where they were met by a wall of law enforcement officers, including members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Some clashed with officers and vandalized businesses. There were 34 fires associated with the unrest, with 30 businesses destroyed or damaged along with an unknown number of residences, Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Kenosha News.

"Nobody deserves this," said Pat Oertle, owner of Computer Adventure. Computers were stolen, and the store was "destroyed," she said.

"This accomplishes nothing," Oertle said. "This is not justice that they're looking for."

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, both Republicans, called on the governor to do more to quell the unrest. Steil said he would request federal assistance if necessary.

In Madison, about 500 demonstrators marched to the state Capitol on Monday night, and some began rioting and broke windows, stole from stores and sprayed graffiti along the way. Police used tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds and six people were arrested, according to Madison police.

In Minneapolis, 11 were arrested after breaking windows at the county jail on Monday night. One police officer suffered a broken hand in an altercation with rioters, the sheriff's office said.

Information for this article was contributed by Todd Richmond, Jeff Baenen, Aaron Morrison and Tammy Webber of The Associated Press.

Kenosha firefighter puts out hot spots near the corner of 22nd street and Roosevelt Street in Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, following another night of rioting in the city that stem from the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. The business was a mattress store. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

A woman looks at a burned out building after earlier protests Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Protesters take cover from tear gas fired by police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP)

Volunteers of all ages pitch in to help with clean up at B&L Office Furniture Inc. on 60th Street in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, following another night of rioting in the city that stem from the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

An American flag falls from its pole as police attempt to secure the area after protesters set fire to the department of corrections building, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests have erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Volunteers clean up a department of corrections building Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The building was burned during protests sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)