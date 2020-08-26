Gunfire in Hot Springs leaves one man dead

HOT SPRINGS — One man was killed and another critically injured in a double shooting late Friday, police said in a news release Monday morning.

About 11:18 p.m. Friday, officers responded to 907 Twin Points Road in reference to a shooting. The homeowner told the officers there were people inside the residence who had been shot.

Officers entered the residence and located two men, Tyson Stewart, 21, and Kason Porter, 19, each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene and Porter was transported by LifeNet to an area hospital where he remained Monday in critical condition, the release said.

Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes said both victims were from Garland County, but he didn’t have an exact address on either. He noted as of Monday afternoon no arrests had been made in the case.

“Hot Springs police detectives are currently investigating this incident and have asked that anyone with information about this case please contact Detective Mark Fallis at (501)321-6789, ext. 6720,” the release said.