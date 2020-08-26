High school football schedule

This week's schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Subject to change

THURSDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Jonesboro at LR Catholic

CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy (KARZ)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Searcy at Cabot

Fayetteville at Conway

Rogers Heritage at Farmington

Springdale Har-Ber at Jenks, Okla.

LR Christian at LR Central

Rogers at Siloam Springs

Springdale at Van Buren

LR Southwest at West Memphis

OPEN Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside

Sylvan Hills at Maumelle

Russellville at Morrilton

Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff

White Hall at Sheridan

Marion at Wynne

OPEN Greenwood, LR Parkview, Mountain Home

CLASS 5A

Gosnell at Brookland

Arkadelphia at Camden Fairview

Mena at De Queen

Star City at Forrest City

Beebe at Greenbrier

Jonesboro Westside at Greene County Tech

Magnolia vs. Harrison (at LR Christian)

Hope at LR Hall

Blytheville at Nettleton

Valley View at Ozark

Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian

OPEN Alma, Batesville, Clarksville, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Paragould, Texarkana, Vilonia

CLASS 4A

Hamburg at Ashdown

Riverview at Bauxite

Cedarville at Berryville

Dardanelle at Booneville

Melbourne at Clinton

Stuttgart at DeWitt

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Dumas

Pottsville at East Poinsett County

Lincoln at Elkins

Vian, Okla., at Gravette

West Fork at Green Forest

Dover at Hector

Cave City at Hoxie

Lamar at Huntsville

Carlisle at Lonoke

Cent. Ark. Christian at Mayflower

Lake Village at Monticello

Mills at Newport

Pocahontas at Southside Batesville

DeWitt at Stuttgart

Gentry at Waldron

Highland at Walnut Ridge

Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

OPEN Bald Knob, Benton Harmony Grove, Fountain Lake, Heber Springs, Helena-West Helena, Malvern, Prairie Grove, Rivercrest, Trumann, Warren

CLASS 3A

Cedar Ridge at Baptist Prep

Cutter Morning Star at Bismarck

Harrisburg at Cross County

Palestine-Wheatley at Des Arc

Strong at Drew Central

Poyen at Genoa Central

Centerpoint at Hampton

Prescott at Lafayette County

Mansfield at Magazine

Fouke at Mountain View

Lavaca at Paris

Two Rivers at Quitman

Camden Harmony Grove at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.

Fordyce at Rison, 8 p.m.

OPEN Atkins, Barton, Charleston, Corning, Danville, Drew Central, Greenland, Hackett, Harding Academy, Horatio, Glen Rose, Jessieville, Manila, McGehee, Perryville, Piggott, Salem, Smackover

CLASS 2A

Bigelow at Bearden

Mineral Springs at England

McCrory at Hazen

Murfreesboro at Magnet Cove

Idabel, Okla., at Foreman, 7:30 p.m.

OPEN Clarendon, Conway Christian, Dierks, Gurdon, Earle, Johnson County Westside, Marked Tree, Marvell, Mount Ida, Mountainburg, Strong, Yellville-Summit

SATURDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Bentonville West at Broken Arrow, Okla., 2 p.m. (ESPN)

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Benton vs. Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Crossett at Osceola, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Glenbrook (Minden, La.) at Parkers Chapel, 7 p.m.