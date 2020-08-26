Hurricane Laura expected to bring heavy rains, high winds to Arkansas on Thursday; tornadoes also possible

Outer bands of Hurricane Laura could cause rain Wednesday afternoon and night in Arkansas, but forecasters said the greatest effects from the storm — flash flooding, strong winds and possibly tornadoes — aren’t expected until Thursday.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana coast Wednesday night or early Thursday as a major hurricane, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

Though rain is possible starting tonight in Arkansas, the storm center isn’t expected to enter the state until Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

This will put southwest Arkansas under a tropical storm warning, and the area is expected to see winds up to 50 miles per hour. Central Arkansas is expected to see winds up to 40 miles per hour.

Rain totals through Friday, when the storm is expected to have left the state, are expected to be 6-8 inches for an area encompassing Hot Springs and Little Rock and 4-6 inches for a donut-shaped region around that area stretching from Texarkana to Pine Bluff to Russellville to Hardy. The rest of the state is expected to see less rain, between 1-4 inches.

Flash flooding is possible across the state, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said tornadoes are also possible with the storm, but they are likely to behave a little differently than the tornadoes associated with strong thunderstorms that Arkansas usually sees.

Tornadoes associated with the hurricane are anticipated to be weaker and shorter-lived, but also expected to cause more intense damage in localized areas.

The time of greatest threat for tornadoes is forecast to be Thursday evening into Friday, according to the briefing.

The weather service advised Arkansans to remain weather-aware over the next few days, especially because any deviation in the storm’s path from what forecasters expect could significantly alter the forecast.