She knows predators

Predator: "one who injures or exploits others for personal gain or profit."

This paper's editorial voice decries Kamala Harris' declaration in her nomination speech that she knows a predator when she sees one.

Donald Trump preys on women, he preys on fears, he preys on insecurities, he preys on the sick and injured, and he preys on the irreplaceable natural resources of this country ... for his own personal gain and profit.

Although with some measure of restraint far beyond my own Harris does not call him by name in that statement, her words speak truth. What else could you call him?

DANA STEWARD

Sherwood

Concept of evolution

In a recent column, Philip Martin expressed a sentiment that might easily be taken as disbelief in evolution. I don't think that was what he meant. Lots of people speak of humans "evolving" in some moral sense that Darwinian theorists do not refer to. I hesitate to discuss the subject, because my own thoughts very often sound like something which might encourage creationists in their misguided views. Literal interpretation of colloquial translation does not represent the word of God.

Darwinian evolution is a theory, meaning it has not been proven. I doubt whether it can be. The fossil record seems to offer many examples of its occurrence. But all that can be certainly said of fossils is that they give an appearance of development. I don't think a mechanism for evolution has ever been demonstrated. And when you get down to the nitty-

gritty of speciation, the inheritance of learned behavior and acquired characteristics seems necessary, though most evolutionists would deem that impossible.

The concept of species is remarkably vague. Some people might be surprised to learn there is no simple definition covering all species of living things. One definition for the various species of this, another for those of that, so to speak ... and never any real explanation how the changes might actually occur. The "why" of so-called evolutionary change seems more often than not to be environmental stress.

If evolution has occurred, it almost certainly must continue to occur. Regardless how the climate changes, creatures will (probably?) develop so to live in it. But evolution will not ever make people act nice. That has always been and will always be an individual's personal responsibility. (Unless Lamarck was right.)

STANLEY G. JOHNSON

Little Rock

Another kind action

I had a wonderful woman help me at the Dollar General store in Rose City. I had paid for my items, but found that when paying I was short $1, so I was going to go out to my car and get some change. But the lady behind me said, "I got it, don't worry." I turned and said thank you. She was there with her young daughter.

Thank you so much for your help. We need more of that in our world.

JEANNIE SMITH

North Little Rock

Words mean nothing

Have we ever had a worse president? Not in my lifetime surely, Nixon notwithstanding. Have you ever seen anyone so confrontational? Anyone over the age of 4, that is? Everything is a fight with this man. He wants to fight the U.S. Postal Service and the FBI. He fights with his own science experts about the coronavirus, something he clearly knows pathetically little about.

What happened to the great dealmaker? The one who was going to fix Social Security and health care and the economy? The one who was going to disarm North Korea and bring China to its knees? Trump doesn't negotiate, he threatens. All he can do is bluster and bray and spew venomous insults. And lie, of course; that is his weapon of choice. At this point his words mean nothing; he seems unable to separate truth from falsehood, fact from Fox News.

He seems totally lacking in empathy for the thousands who have died as a direct result of his mismanagement during the pandemic. He prefers to act as though nothing is his fault; it was the Chinese, it's a media hoax, Obama and the Democrats are behind it.

When you hear people say that wearing a mask is a violation of their constitutional rights, that it is all political, you know the president has failed to do his job educating and leading the American people--failed utterly. He has the bully pulpit, but all he wants to do is be a bully. We can do better than this and, come November, we shall.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock

Liberals have plans

Everyone should be frightened by the opinion piece in Sunday's newspaper, written by Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times. She is not a fringe character. I believe she is representative of many in the mainstream media. Thank you, Arkansas Democrat-

Gazette, for continuing to print differing opinions. Freedom of speech means all are free to voice their opinion.

CARL LOEWER

Wynne

The dictionary says

I just checked out the definition of "democracy," and I am pretty sure we are no longer living in one.

MARY N. WATERS

Little Rock