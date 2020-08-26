Little Rock chief, mayor respond to incidents at Tuesday night protest

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey both issued statements Wednesday on ongoing violence amid protests resulting from the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police in Kenosha, Wisc.

Humphrey said in his statement that police responded to several protests in the city over the past two nights and that on Tuesday night at a protest in front of the 12th Street Substation, acts of violence were committed against the substation.

The tires of several police vehicles were slashed and two incendiary devices were deployed but did not explode. Police said there was an attempt to ignite one of the devices.

"I am confident that those responsible for committing these crimes will be identified," Humphrey said. "The men and women of our department, along with our residents have the right to work and live in peace and not in fear."

An earlier news release on the incident from department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said the tires of four vehicles were discovered to be slashed at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

During the protest Tuesday night, about 20 individuals blocked the street then moved to the sidewalk at the request of authorities where they remained for 30 minutes until dispersing.

Humphrey and Clark have not attributed the damage to the protesters, and there will be no further comment on the situation for the time being, according to Clark.

Scott also commented on the violence at the protests, saying he understands the outrage over the Kenosha incident but that he ultimately supports the police force in their investigation of Tuesday's vandalism.

"While we welcome peaceful protests, we do not condone acts of violence," Scott said. "Our police department will investigate and arrest those responsible for throwing what are being described as Molotov cocktails at the 12th Street Substation last night."