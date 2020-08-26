Louisiana returns Huttig man wanted in shooting, kidnap case

EL DORADO -- A Huttig man wanted in a shooting and kidnapping incident in Strong was arrested Sunday in Shreveport.

Lovell Govan Jr., 46, was booked into the Caddo Parish jail at 4:29 a.m. Sunday, according to the jail's online inmate roster. He faces charges of attempted capital murder, kidnapping, burglary and felony theft.

Govan was extradited and was being held Tuesday in the Union County jail in El Dorado, according to the facility's online inmate roster.

Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said Louisiana State Police officers made the arrest Sunday morning. Govan was driving a vehicle that belonged to one of the women he is accused of taking hostage, Roberts said.

The Union County sheriff's office asked residents Thursday morning to be on the lookout for Govan after he was identified as a suspect in a shooting and kidnapping incident that took place over the course of two days last week in Strong.

A 17-year-old girl and her 39-year-old mother were held hostage and shot several times after they returned late Tuesday to their home, where a gunman was waiting, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

A woman and her 4-year-old child also were taken hostage the next day when she stopped by the residence and the intruder led her inside and showed her that he had a firearm.

The third woman visitor, who was uninjured, escaped the home the night of Aug. 19 and ran to a neighbor's house and called 911, according to the sheriff's office. The other two victims tried to escape, but the mother was shot in the face, according to the release.

"It was something that no one should have gone through," Roberts said Thursday.

The younger victim has been treated and released from Medical Center of South Arkansas. The mother was transported to a Little Rock hospital after initially being taken to Medical Center of South Arkansas.