Northwest Arkansas Arrest Roundup

ARRESTS

Bentonville

• Lauren Michelle Taber, 26, of 6549 Park Road in Alexander was arrested Monday in connection with three counts of possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Taber was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• James Barca, 49, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and fleeing. Barca was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Greenland

• Siobar Serrano, 30, of 4520 Yorkshire Drive in Fort Smith was arrested Monday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Serrano was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Springdale

• Mariano Salcedo, 25, of 3849 Southland Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Salcedo was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Veterans Administration Police

• Vernon Buck, 37, of 1162 W. Cato Springs Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Buck was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.