OTHERS SAY: Well, some sales are up

The Dallas Morning News

America, we think it may be time for an intervention. We've noticed you've been drinking more lately. According to market research from Nielson, retail alcohol sales are up 23.6 percent during the pandemic.

We also realize that we're a newspaper, not your mom. So we can't really tell you what to do. But if you're going to turn to booze to cope with the train wreck that is 2020, we, like your mom, might just offer some of our best unsolicited advice.

The great British journalist and theologian G.K. Chesterton wrote, "Drink because you are happy, but never because you are miserable."

King Solomon of biblical fame wrote, "Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise." It's true. Alcohol has destroyed many a family, friendship and career.

In short, America, we encourage you to seek healthy outlets for dealing with 2020-induced stress. Write that novel you've always known was inside you. And if you do, remember the pithy advice that is often (but apocryphally) attributed to Ernest Hemingway: "Write drunk; edit sober."